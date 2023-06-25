Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels woke up on Saturday and chose violence against the Colorado Rockies. There's just no other way to put it.

The Angels lost 7-4 to the Rockies in their meeting on Friday, which was quite embarrassing considering that Colorado is one of the worst teams in the National League this 2023 season. With that said, Trout and Co. seemed motivated by the defeat and stepped up big time in the second of their three-game series.

“Motivated” might even be downplaying it, especially after the Angels absolutely trashed the Rockies to begin the contest. LA got off to a hot start and scored 13 runs in the third inning alone. By the fourth inning, they were already up 23-0. Yes, you read that right.

Naturally, the whole baseball world is in utter shock and chaos. After all, it's not normal to see any team go behind that much, especially at the top level.

Many couldn't help but mock Colorado for the rather poor performance, while some are simply in awe of the epic masterclass from the Angels.

“I left the house to go pick up food and the Angels/Rockies score was 15-0. I came back and it was 23-0. LOL,” one commenter said, highlighting how dominant the Angels were in the game.

Another shocked Twitter user said, “It looks like the ROCKIES are playing baseball & the ANGELS are playing football.”

A third critic added, “I mean, I know the Rockies suck, but damn, At least shows some damn effort.”

Here are more reactions to the Angels-Rockies game:

Let’s check in on the Angels-Rockies… LA leads 23-0 after 4 innings 😳 pic.twitter.com/A2K8SgsqCG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 25, 2023

ANGELS LEAD ROCKIES 23-0 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/JxOgaGSQF2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 25, 2023

The Angels tonight against the Rockies: pic.twitter.com/7gBYc1TfuL — Dustin Brewer (@dstnbrwr) June 25, 2023

Live footage from the Angels-Rockies game tonight pic.twitter.com/ih83isXEll — Ale (@romantuerki) June 25, 2023

Here’s a quick recap of the Angels/Rockies game pic.twitter.com/JCcif5IFK9 — Ruben Ayala (@littleruby18) June 25, 2023

Mike Trout, Brandon Drury and Matt Thaiss have particularly stood out in the game, with the trio hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to open the floodgates in that 13-run third inning.

It's definitely a game the Angels will never forget, and it's undoubtedly quite the morale-booster for a team that could really use one as they try to further climb the AL West.