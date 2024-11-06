The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly close to signing former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks, per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score. Levine reports that the potential deal is a one year contract.

Hendricks is from Southern California. Signing with the Angels would be a return to home for the pitcher. However, it will also be a big change.

Hendricks has pitched for the Cubs since 2014. He earned National League Cy Young consideration in 2016 after pitching to a sparkling 2.16 ERA. Although he did not earn the award, as he finished third in voting, Hendricks was able to help the Cubs' snap their World Series drought during the '16 campaign.

Hendricks enjoyed a number of impressive seasons in Chicago. With that being said, he did struggle in 2024. The Cubs hurler recorded a lackluster 5.92 ERA across 29 outings (24 starts). Hendricks' struggles were immense but he still offers intriguing veteran leadership.

Angels trying to build postseason contending roster

The Angels are trying to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014. The Halos have attempted to build contending rosters over the years but they just cannot seem to find the right pieces to the puzzle.

At 34 years old, Hendricks will not solve all of their problems. The Angles have endured pitching uncertainty over the years, however, so adding a veteran such as Hendricks could prove to be impactful.

The Angels have been busy ever since the World Series came to an end. They agreed to a trade with the Atlanta Braves after the Fall Classic, as they acquired slugger Jorge Soler in the deal.

At the very least, the Angels are trying. However, they still need to make further improvements if they want to make a postseason run in 2025. Los Angeles will continue to try to add impactful players to the roster as the offseason continues.