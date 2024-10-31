The Los Angeles Angels have traded for Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves, per Fansided's Robert Murray. The former World Series MVP split his season between the San Francisco Giants and Braves last season. His second stint in Atlanta did not end as well as the last, with a Wild Card Series elimination. ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed that Griffin Canning, a reliever would be headed to Atlanta in the deal.

The first move is an interesting one for the Angels, who were in the basement of the American League this season. They were missing star centerfielder Mike Trout for most of the season. This trade gives them some injury insurance and some pop in the lineup if they do lose Trout again.