The Los Angeles Angels fans who were able to get through Tuesday's spring training matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers without feeling any nausea should pat themselves on the back. Seeing Shohei Ohtani wear the uniform of an in-state rival is something Halos supporters have been bracing for since last year, but nothing compares to the real thing.
Mike Trout obviously did not want to see Ohtani sign elsewhere in free agency, either. The star outfielder was all smiles, though, as he exchanged pleasantries with the man he shared a clubhouse with for more than a half-decade.
“He was over here for six years, and he did a lot for us,” Trout said, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. “It was definitely different seeing him over there. I just congratulated him on everything and all the stuff that happened over the winter — the marriage, the contract, just all the things that happened.”
The three-time MVP and future Hall of Famer did not let a business decision tarnish his relationship with Shotime. Amid his own uncertain future in Anaheim, Trout remains the epitome of class. He went 1-for-2 with one walk in the Angels' 4-0 win. Ohtani was hitless in defeat, but he is probably not regretting joining the Dodgers just yet.
These two clubs continue to be headed in opposite directions, but Mike Trout is the best compass this organization can hope for during this stretch of futility. If he and the rest of the roster can stay healthy for most of the year, then LA might actually surprise some people. With Shohei Ohtani moving across town, now more than ever fans must appreciate the superstar who is still on the team.