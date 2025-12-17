The Los Angeles Angels recently agreed to a contract with veteran reliever Drew Pomeranz. After not pitching at the big league level from 2022-2024, Pomeranz had a resurgent season in 2025 with the Chicago Cubs. The southpaw turned in a stellar 2.17 ERA across 57 appearances. Pomeranz made time for an interview with MLB Network Radio on Wednesday and revealed why he decided to sign with the Halos in free agency.

“There was some interest early,” Pomeranz said. “I kind of really had my mind set on trying to play for the Angels. I know a couple of the coaches, I know some of the players… I've heard nothing but good things from the coaches I don't know, like, I probably met (manager) Kurt Suzuki before, but you hear nothing but great things from everyone about him. I talked to (general manager) Perry (Minasian) briefly after I signed, too, and he's excited… We're excited to get to work.”

Pomeranz made it clear with his performance that he could still pitch at a high level in 2025. The 37-year-old is looking to achieve more success in Anaheim during the upcoming '26 campaign.

Article Continues Below

The Angels are trying to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014. It's been a long decade in Anaheim to say the least, and the team is hopeful that veterans such as Pomeranz can help the ball club return to the playoffs.

The Angels have been signing a number of veterans with intriguing upside. In addition to Pomeranz, LA also recently agreed to a contract with reliever Jordan Romano. The Halos are clearly focused on building a strong and reliable bullpen.