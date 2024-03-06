It still seems surreal, but Shohei Ohtani is truly now a Los Angeles Dodgers player. It probably got even weirder for Los Angeles Angels fans when they saw their team's former unicorn in Dodgers blue playing against the Halos on Tuesday in a Cactus League game down in Glendale.
After the game, Ohtani shared what it was like meeting his former team for the first time on the field since he signed a mind-blowing contract with the Dodgers.
“A lot of the boys were here today, so I got to catch up with most of them,” Ohtani said with the help of interpreter Ippei Mizuhara (h/t Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com).
“They didn’t really give me a hard time. It was more a lot of congratulations. They’re happy for me. It didn’t really feel too weird or uncomfortable because it kind of is what it is. If I was playing at the Angels’ home, it might have been a little different story.”
As for performance in the game, it was not one to remember for Ohtani, as he went o-for-3 with two strikeouts in a 4-0 Dodgers loss to the Angels. Better days are surely ahead for Ohtani, who is only getting warmed up for his highly anticipated debut season with the Dodgers, who inked him to a 10-year, $700 million contract last December.
The loss to the Halos snapped Ohtani and company's four-game win streak in the 2024 MLB Spring Training, but they can bounce right back this Wednesday versus the Chicago White Sox.