The Los Angeles Angels have made some moves over the winter, including the end of Anthony Rendon's contract. Now, Angels' general manager Perry Minasian has indicated that there is still a need at third base, which has led to rumors about Nolan Arenado, according to Angels' beat writer Taylor Blake Ward.

“Perry Minasian said third base remains an area the team has to address this winter, while pitching remain (s/ed) the focus for Angels over the off-season: ‘We have to pitch better. We're not going to give ourselves a chance to win if we're not going to pitch better,” Ward wrote on X.

The St. Louis Cardinals are allegedly attempting to trade Arenado, which has fueled rumors across the league. Recently, the Halos apparently entered the Arenado sweepstakes, and could be in play for the third baseman. With Rendon off the books, it remains a possibility, especially with the glaring hole in the infield.

The Angels already traded for Grayson Rodriguez to upgrade their rotation. Additionally, they signed Alek Manoah to a one-year contract to join their rotation. Those two join a rotation that includes Yusei Kikuchi, Jose Soriano, and Reid Detmers.

Minasian likely understood that while pitching is a major deficiency, the Halos also struggled to hit the baseball. While young infielders Zachary Neto, Christian Moore, and Nolan Schanuel are set at their positions, the Angels may need to upgrade at third base. Currently, Vaughn Grissom, recently acquired from the Boston Red Sox, is the only third baseman at the moment. If the Halos pursue Arenado, they would likely have to come up with a good package deal to acquire him.