The Los Angeles Angels thought Anthony Rendon would be their long-term third baseman of the future when they signed him to a contract after the 2019 season. Rendon has dealt with no shortage of injury trouble in Anaheim, however. While initial rumors of Anthony Rendon potentially retiring have since quieted, the veteran infielder and the Angels are expected to negotiate a contract buyout. With uncertainty around Rendon's future in Anaheim, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has reportedly emerged as a trade candidate for the Angels, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal notes that Arenado is a “possibility” for the Halos amid their contract buyout talks with Rendon. He also reports that a trade is not “imminent” at the moment. Still, Arenado is clearly on the Angels' radar, and the Cardinals are rumored to be interested in trading him.

Arenado, 34, was once regarded as arguably the best third baseman in MLB. He's seen a decline in performance over the years, but the right-handed slugger is still more than capable of making an offensive impact. Additionally, Arenado is a stellar defender at the hot corner.

It will be interesting to see what kind of trade return the Cardinals can get for him, though. Arenado is in his mid-30s and slashed just .237/.289/.377 across 107 games played in 2025. Perhaps a fresh start is exactly what Nolan Arenado needs for a late-career resurgence. And Arenado may welcome a return home, as he is from Southern California.

A potential Angels-Cardinals trade likely won't come to fruition for a while as the Halos work on their contract buyout with Rendon. Nevertheless, a deal seems to be a realistic possibility in the future.