The Los Angeles Angels had a frustrating 2025 season, but one of their players didn't. Angels outfielder Jo Adell had a breakout year offensively, hitting 37 home runs. Adell opened up about what changed for him in the last campaign.

Adell says gaining experience helped improve his baseball IQ and made him a stronger hitter.

“You try to adjust who you are to try to match the competition when the reality is the whole time you had it,” Adell said, per MLB Network Radio. “Looking back through 2019, 2020, 2021, all the way up to 2024, it's kind of like you are trying to find…..how to change to match the competition, when really it was just you've got to see it.”

Adell had career-highs in homers and RBIs for the 2025 season. He finished the year with 98 RBIs. The Angels let go of manager Ron Washington in 2025, after finishing the season with a 72-90 record.

In his MLB career, Adell has 332 hits including 75 home runs.

Angels are under new management for 2026

Los Angeles has a new manager for the 2026 campaign, in Kurt Suzuki. Suzuki won a World Series as a player for the Washington Nationals.

Suzuki is excited for the opportunity to lead the Angels. He has never been a Major League Baseball manager.

“I feel like I was born to do this — to lead players, to help players get better,” Suzuki said, per Fox LA. “That’s my personality. I feel like I’ve done it on a yearly basis with 29, 30 pitchers throughout a whole season, trying to understand how to get the best out of each player, and that’s what excites me. Obviously you play this game to win also, but what excites me is being able to help kids reach their potential.”

Adell will certainly be a player that Suzuki looks to for offense. Los Angeles is in the midst of a rough playoff drought. The Angels last made the postseason back in 2014.

Former MLB players Albert Pujols and Torii Hunter were also considered to take the job managing the Angels, before Suzuki was hired.