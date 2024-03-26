From the “Yankee Clipper” to the “Say Hey Kid” to just “The Kid,” the history of Major League Baseball is littered with larger-than-life center fielders. And it's no exaggeration to say we're living through a golden age for the position right now.
Whether you like former MVPs in their prime, young superstars rapidly ascending to their peaks or underrated toolsy breakout candidates, there's a little bit of everything to offer in today's center field talent pool. It's the latest instalment of our 2024 MLB positional rankings and it's going to get controversial in 3, 2, 1…
Just Missed: Byron Buxton, Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Don't say you weren't warned. Buxton has looked like a future Hall of Famer at various points throughout his career, while Chisholm, one of the game's most magnetic personalities, has already graced the cover of MLB the Show. Here's the issue: neither of these two has proven their ability to stay on the field for an entire season. It's not about whether they're top ten-worthy when they play, but whether they can play enough games to merit top ten production.
10. Jack Suwinski, Pirates
Jack Suwinski had more-than-respectable numbers a season ago, but the underlying metrics suggest he's primed for another leap forward. He's in the top 20% of all players in barrel rate, chase rate, sprint speed and outs above average. If the Pirates are any good, Suwinski has a chance to become a household name this season.
9. TJ Friedl, Reds
A revelation at the top of the 2023 Reds' lineup, TJ Friedl came from total anonymity to put up a 118 OPS+ and snag a single MVP vote. There are a number of warning signs that regression is due, but Friedl's athleticism (27 stolen bases) and favorable home ballpark could enable him to sustain his success. He'll have tons of protection behind him in the Reds' lineup of young studs this year, too.
8. Cedric Mullins, Orioles
No, fans of AL East opponents, you still cannot escape him. Cedric Mullins is the archetype of a well-rounded center fielder in an average offensive season and if he ever hits like he did in 2021 again, he's a slam dunk All-Star selection. He's also become an invaluable leader in the Orioles' clubhouse as all their superprospects have graduated to the big leagues.
7. James Outman, Dodgers
First of all, there is no better name for a center fielder who tracks balls down in the alley than “Outman.” By no means did the Dodgers need their 2018 7th-rounder to be a two-way stud in his rookie season, but he very much was. Now, he just needs to solve his strikeout problem, particularly against left-handed pitching.
6. Cody Bellinger, Cubs
We may never get 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger again, but the 2023 rebrand was still an excellent, excellent ballplayer. It would be nice to see the quality of contact numbers tick up in '24, but Bellinger's refined approach at least seems to have negated the possibility of more seasons around the Mendoza Line. Baseball is better when Belli is a real factor.
5. Michael Harris II, Braves
8.6 WAR in two big league seasons is a foundation that Braves fans can get wildly excited about. Michael Harris II struggled offensively as he dealt with injuries in early 2023, but rebounded impressively to finish the MLB season with a 114 OPS+. He's a defensive savant as well, having amassed quite the highlight reel for himself in years one and two. Plus, the nickname “Money Mike” is hard to beat.
4. Luis Robert Jr., White Sox
If anyone can unseat Money Mike at the top of the center field nickname pantheon, though, La Panterra is certainly the man for the job. Luis Robert Jr. was the sole reason any White Sox fans ever smiled during the MLB baseball season in 2023, and he may well be again this year. He's got as much pure all-around talent as anyone on the planet. It certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see him showcasing that talent somewhere other than the South Side of Chicago sometime soon, either.
3. Julio Rodríguez, Mariners
A Rookie of the Year trophy, two All-Star selections and a 30-30 season is a pretty impressive resume to compile by one's 23rd birthday. There are few young stars across all sports so beloved by their cities, and Mariners fans are certain to cry foul that their franchise player isn't above his division rival. And all of that is for good reason: if he continues on his current career trajectory, Julio Rodríguez is a name destined to go down in baseball lore.
2. Mike Trout, Angels
Here's the thing about Mike Trout: he's basically never not been number one. He's been an MLB All-Star every season there's been a game since 2011. He could retire right now and be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. But the second half of his career will come down to health. 2024 is an important year for Trout to prove he's still capable of chasing down MVP awards.
1. Aaron Judge, Yankees
It would be hard to argue with anyone who claimed Aaron Judge was the best hitter on Earth right now. He has 99 home runs and a 196 OPS+ in 263 games since the start of 2022. You definitely don't see many 6'7″, 282 lb center fielders, though, so the wear and tear of the position is certainly something to monitor. And for all the individual accolades, the main thing Judge has left to achieve in his career is the very thing his fellow Yankee captains have made the standard in the Bronx: win it all in October.