The Los Angeles Angels continued their active 2025 offseason by targeting bullpen upgrades, with the club’s strategy now centered on short-term upside. Relief options Jordan Romano and Drew Pomeranz quickly surfaced as part of Los Angeles’ reshaped late-inning plans.

The Angels agreed to terms with the two veteran relievers Tuesday, adding depth and experience to a unit that struggled with consistency last season. The Angels committed modest financial resources while prioritizing flexibility, signaling a calculated approach aimed at stabilizing high-leverage innings without long-term risk.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on X (formerly known as Twitter), that the Angels reached an agreement with former All-Star closer Jordan Romano. Passan shared contract details and contextualized the move in the following post.

“Right-handed reliever Jordan Romano and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a one-year, $2 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Romano, 32, heads to an Angels team loading up on reclamation projects in hopes of recapturing the form that landed him on two All-Star teams.”

Romano joins the Angels’ bullpen following a difficult 2025 season marked by injury and mechanical issues. Despite recent struggles, his track record as a late-game option gives the team a potential high-upside addition if he regains form.

ESPN’s Alden González also reported on the platform the club added another bullpen arm, crediting 7News Boston WHDH’s Ari Alexander with breaking the news first.

Article Continues Below

“The Angels have also agreed to terms on a 1-year, $4M deal with LH Drew Pomeranz, according to a source.

@AriA1exander had that first.”

Pomeranz offers a different profile for the Angels’ bullpen. After missing multiple seasons due to injury, he returned in 2025 with a strong campaign for the Chicago Cubs, posting a 2-2 record, a 2.17 ERA, 57 strikeouts, and one save across 57 appearances. While not overpowering, he consistently delivered effective outings, giving Los Angeles a dependable left-handed option in high-leverage situations.

Together, the additions of Romano and Pomeranz reflect a clear organizational philosophy. The Angels’ bullpen strategy balances proven experience with reclamation upside. If either reliever returns to peak form, the overhaul could become one of the offseason’s most effective value plays.