The Los Angeles Angels have been busy in the offseason, hiring Kurt Suzuki as their new manager, along with other small moves to help a team that went 73-99 last season. After the Angels bolstered their bullpen with the signings of Drew Pomeranz and Jordan Romano, General Manager Perry Minasian explained why the Halos signed players with some risks, according to a post by Rhett Bollinger.

“We won 73 games, right? So, we need upside and to be able to add what we've added so far, spending limited dollars, we have a lot of holes, and we need to fill those holes. And we still have opportunity to do a lot of things,” Minasian told Bollinger.

The Angels had another rough season, marking the 11th consecutive season they have missed the playoffs. It is currently the longest active playoff drought in baseball. Therefore, the Halos needed to make a change. While Minasian has not made a wholesale change, he has made small-scale signings, mostly of high-risk players who have performed in the past.

The Halos recently signed Alec Manoah to a one-year contract. After nearly winning the Cy Young in 2022, he has seen his career plunge due to an assortment of elbow injuries. This comes after the Angels traded for Grayson Rodriguez to anchor their rotation. Now, the Halos have two former top-of-the-line starters at the top of their rotation.

Kenley Jensen's signing with the Detroit Tigers leaves the Halos with no established closer. But Minasian believes there is potential for either player to prove themselves while the team continues to evaluate options.

“There's no set closer right now. We're still looking at bullpen. It's not an area where we're done. We're still going to add to that group,” Minasian told Bellinger.