The Atlanta Falcons cannot make the playoffs as they play the New Orleans Saints to end the regular season. Yet, as the Falcons prepare for the Saints, they revealed the playing statuses of Drake London and Kyle Pitts, according to Falcons' beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter.

“Falcons' coach said Raheem Morris said Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Kyle Pitts are all expected to play on Sunday against the Saints. They are all questionable, along with DeMarcco Hellams and defensive tackle Sam Roberts,” Ledbetter wrote on X.

The Falcons have been surging lately, winners of their past three games. But at 7-9, it is too late, as they have been eliminated, mainly due to a worse conference record. Pitts ended up on the injury report earlier this week. Yet this affirmation that he will play suggests he will suit up for the final weekend.

Pitts has had a strong season, catching 82 passes for 870 yards and five touchdowns. Meanwhile, London has done well over 11 games, catching 64 passes for 841 yards and six touchdowns. Both receivers remain fixtures in an offense that ranks 20th in passing yards per game. Despite Atlanta's elimination, both players intend to play against New Orleans.

Despite not making the playoffs, the Falcons can still affect the NFC South division title race. If they win, then the Carolina Panthers will win the NFC South due to a three-way tie, and the Cats will have the better head-to-head record among the three teams. Pitts and London will likely be on the field to try to help the Falcons beat the Saints.