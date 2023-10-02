Phil Nevin will not return as the manager of the Los Angeles Angels, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Nevin took over as interim manager in 2022 and received a one-year contract for 2023. Following a disappointing season though, Nevin is out in Anaheim. The news adds further uncertainty to an offseason that is already expected to be dominated by Shohei Ohtani free agency and Mike Trout trade headlines.

Angels: Phil Nevin out as manager

Mike Trout previously said he liked playing for Nevin. It should be noted that Trout said similar things about past managers though. Still, this decision could play a role in Trout's future.

Mike Trout is under contract with the Angels for a long time. Rumors have swirled that the superstar outfielder could request a trade, however. Given the Angels' consistent struggles and failures to reach the playoffs, the idea of Trout asking out isn't all that crazy. But nothing has been confirmed and Trout said he still plans on remaining with the Angels.

Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani is set to hit free agency. The Angels' chances of signing him are slim. Now they will have to focus on not only trying to bring Ohtani back and worrying about Trout, but the team needs to interview managerial candidates as well.

It will be interesting to see who the Angels end up bringing in to lead the team. The Halos have not reached the playoffs since 2014 and probably need to hit the reset button. The next manager should be someone who understands that a rebuild may be in the works. As a result, winning likely won't be the top priority initially as the Angels look to build up their roster for the future.

Overall, Phil Nevin did a decent job considering the circumstances. However, the roster didn't feature enough balance and the Angels were hit hard by injuries in 2023. Nevin should receive interest from around the league for manager openings given his performance.