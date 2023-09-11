The Los Angeles Angels put their best foot forward on August 1, buying at the MLB trade deadline in an attempt to make the playoffs. This is likely the last season they have with megastar Shohei Ohtani. And future Hall of Famer Mike Trout isn't getting any younger. Unfortunately, those efforts were all for naught. And the Angels may make drastic changes to their roster this winter.

One potential change involves Trout. The Angels are reportedly willing to trade the future Hall of Famer this winter, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. However, their willingness to trade Trout depends on whether the 32-year-old requests a trade.

Trout has said publicly that some sort of discussion on the future is sure to take place after the season. “I haven't thought about it yet. There are going to be some conversations in the winter, for sure. Just to see the direction of everything and what the plan is,” the Angels outfielder told the Orange County Register earlier this month.

Trout has played just one game since July 3 after suffering a wrist injury. Injuries have unfortunately become a rather common occurrence for the future Hall of Famer. He has not played more than 140 games in a season since 2018. And he last played more than 150 games in 2016.

The Angels have made the playoffs just once with Trout on the team. He has spent his entire 13-year career with the Halos, winning three American League MVPs. He is an 11-time All-Star and a nine-time Silver Slugger.

It's hard to imagine the type of return the Angels could receive in a Mike Trout trade. However, some teams certainly could have an interest in acquiring the future Hall of Famer. Fans should keep their eyes on this situation as it all unfolds this winter.