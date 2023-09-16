The Los Angeles Angels have been forced to go through several stages of grief over the course of the 2023 season.

They resisted their likely fate as a non-playoff team and were surprise buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Then came the bargaining phase, as they tried to convince themselves that a healthy Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani could be enough to lead an improbable second-half comeback. Neither are in the lineup right now.

Finally, the organization resigned itself to punchline status when it designated midseason acquisition Lucas Giolito and others for assignment to make room for the younger players. So the fans should be numb by now to any ensuing mishaps. But having a semblance of an MLB squad is the bare minimum anyone should expect. The latest injury decisions are pushing that boundary in Anaheim.

Veteran third baseman Mike Moustakas (forearm strain) and young outfielder Mickey Moniak (back tightness) are each being placed on the injured list, per the team. Kyren Paris and Jordyn Adams are being recalled as replacements. The injury bug made its way into the clubhouse early on and has turned Angel Stadium into a makeshift clinic.

While Moustakas was just providing short-term reinforcements, Moniak was showing real promise when healthy. He is batting .280 with 13 home runs in 83 games, while slugging almost .500. The 25-year-old has also made some spectacular catches in center field. LA surely would love to know what they have in Moniak, so hopefully he gives them a large enough sample size to evaluate next season.

There is some benefit to these unfortunate transactions, however. Adams and Paris, former first and second-round draft picks, respectively, might be able to work out some kinks in their games in the last couple weeks of otherwise meaningless Angels baseball.

The regular season anguish is almost over. But with Mike Trout trade rumors swirling and Shohei Ohtani entering the free agent market, fans better be prepared for plenty of additional heartbreak and pain this offseason.