Much like the rest of his Los Angeles Angels teammates, Anthony Rendon has had a season to forget in 2023. Rendon gave a bit more insight as to what has led to his absence, but it raised more questions than answers.

Rendon has appeared in only 43 games this season due to numerous injuries. The third baseman is now claiming that his most recent shin injury was actually a fracture, via Sam Blum of The Athletics. The Angels have stated that Rendon wasn't dealing with a fracture throughout his absence. Rendon himself has refused to directly answer at times.

With Rendon's latest admission, the blame of his absence becomes much more ominous. Of course, it isn't Rendon's fault he got hurt, injuries are unpredictable. However, at least according to him, his injury was much more serious than Los Angeles led on. If his claims are true, the Angels' motive behind the non-disclosure would likely be questioned.

Moving forward, Rendon did not commit to remaining with the Angels next season, only that he was focused on the present. Los Angeles wouldn't earn any brownie points with Rendon if they weren't being truthful with his injury status.

Injuries have taken a massive toll on Anthony Rendon since joining the Angels. He has appeared in just 200 games over his four years with the team, never surpassing 58 games played.

Rendon is under contract with the Angels through the 2027 season. However, it appears as if the relationship between player and team is fractured, pun intended. The Angels have limped to the finish line with Rendon's ominous injury update being the latest blemish on their record.