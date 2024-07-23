Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has addressed rumors linking him to the vacant England manager position following Gareth Southgate‘s resignation, reported by GOAL.

After Gareth Southgate stepped down following England's defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, the Football Association (FA) is in search of a new manager. Guardiola, currently in the final year of his contract with Manchester City, is reportedly their top choice. The FA is considering various candidates, including English managers like Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, and U21 boss Lee Carsley, as well as foreign options such as Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp.

Guardiola's exceptional record at the club level has made him a prime candidate for the England job. His successful stints with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City have cemented his reputation as one of the best managers in the world. The FA sees him as an ideal choice to lead the national team, given his tactical acumen and ability to manage high-pressure situations.

Pep Guardiola's words

However, Guardiola has made it clear that his immediate focus remains with Manchester City. Speaking at a press conference, he emphasized his commitment to the club.

“I’m really excited for this upcoming season,” Guardiola said. “I’m really happy here. Every season I need the break, definitely, but after that, I recharge my batteries and I have the same energy as usual. I know the competition is coming, and I am fully focused on that.”

There are reports suggesting that the FA might be willing to wait until Guardiola's contract with City expires before making a formal offer. This strategy could involve appointing England U21 manager Lee Carsley as an interim coach to manage the team through the Nations League fixtures and the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March. This would give the FA time to secure Guardiola's services without rushing into a decision.

What's next for Pep Guardiola

Guardiola has previously expressed a desire to manage a national team and experience the thrill of a major international tournament like the World Cup. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, managing England could align perfectly with his career aspirations.

However, for now, Guardiola remains focused on Manchester City. He is preparing for another competitive season with the club, aiming to defend their Premier League title and push for success in the Champions League. City’s season kicks off with a Community Shield match against Manchester United on August 10, followed by their Premier League opener against Chelsea on August 18.

While the prospect of Pep Guardiola managing England excites many fans, he remains committed to his current role at Manchester City. The FA's interest in him is a testament to his managerial prowess, but any move to the national team will have to wait until his contract with City concludes. For now, Guardiola's eyes are set on leading Manchester City to more glory in the upcoming season.