Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has put an end to the speculation surrounding Kevin De Bruyne‘s potential move to Saudi Arabia, reported by GOAL. Guardiola is “95 percent” confident that there will be no changes to his current squad, emphasizing that De Bruyne will stay with the club.

Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian midfielder with one year left on his Manchester City contract, has recently been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. This speculation was fueled by De Bruyne’s acknowledgment last month of the financial incentives associated with such a transfer. Despite the buzz, Guardiola remains steadfast in his belief that De Bruyne will not be leaving the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola's words

Before Manchester City's pre-season match against Celtic in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Guardiola addressed the media, ensuring fans that De Bruyne would remain with the team.

“Kevin isn’t leaving,” Guardiola stated firmly. “If someone leaves, we are going to talk about that and, of course, until the last day [of the transfer window] we have chances. I don’t rule out new players as an option, but I think there is an 85, 90, 95 percent chance we will have the same squad.”

This statement from Guardiola highlights his confidence in maintaining the current squad composition and minimizing any major departures.

Kevin De Bruyne was instrumental in Manchester City's success last season, playing a pivotal role in securing their fourth consecutive Premier League title and his sixth with the club. His contributions have been crucial to City’s dominance in the league, making him an invaluable asset to Guardiola's squad.

In addition to De Bruyne, City’s first-choice goalkeeper, Ederson, has also been linked with a potential move to the Middle East. While Guardiola did not directly address these rumors, his comments suggest that the club is determined to retain key players like Ederson and De Bruyne.

What’s next for Manchester City



Manchester City’s defense of their Premier League title will begin with a challenging match against Chelsea on August 18. Before that, they will face their city rivals, Manchester United, on August 10 at Wembley in the Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser for the English football season. These fixtures will set the tone for City’s upcoming campaign, as they aim to continue their domestic dominance and push for further success in Europe.

While rumors of Kevin De Bruyne’s potential move to Saudi Arabia have generated significant attention, Pep Guardiola’s firm stance has provided clarity. Guardiola’s confidence in retaining De Bruyne and the current squad underscores City’s commitment to sustaining their competitive edge. With key fixtures on the horizon, City fans can look forward to seeing their star midfielder continue to shine in the iconic sky-blue jersey.