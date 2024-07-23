FC Barcelona have officially signed Senegalese defender Mamadou Fall from Los Angeles FC, solidifying their defense for the upcoming seasons, reported by GOAL. The 21-year-old centre-back spent last season on loan at Barcelona B from the MLS side, Los Angeles FC. Ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, Barcelona decided to make his move permanent. Fall has agreed to a two-year contract, which will keep him at the club until June 30, 2026.

Fall, who has also had a stint with Villarreal, was sidelined for almost half of last season due to an ankle injury. Despite the setback, he managed to make 22 appearances for Barcelona B, scoring twice and providing one assist. His performances were impressive enough for Barcelona to secure his services permanently.

Barcelona's decision to sign Fall permanently highlights their faith in his potential. The young defender's ability to adapt to European football and perform well in Barcelona's reserve team has evidently convinced the club's management that he can be a valuable asset for the future.

Fall's time at Barcelona B was a crucial period for his development. Playing in a competitive environment allowed him to refine his skills and gain valuable experience. Despite his injury struggles, he demonstrated resilience and capability, qualities that Barcelona will undoubtedly look to harness as they integrate him into their plans.

FC Barcelona's official statement

Barcelona released an official statement confirming the transfer: “FC Barcelona has reached an agreement with Los Angeles FC for the transfer of player Mamadou Mbacke Fall, who will sign a contract for two seasons, until June 30, 2026, with the option of extending [his contract] for two more years.

“The Senegalese central defender already played last season at Barca Atletic on loan from the American team. The official act of signing the contract will be pending.”

This statement underscores Barcelona's long-term vision and commitment to developing young talent. The option to extend Fall's contract for an additional two years indicates the club's confidence in his potential to grow and contribute to the first team in the future.

Barcelona is currently in the United States for their pre-season tour. They are set to face Manchester City, the reigning English champions, in a friendly match on July 30 in Orlando. This game will be a significant test for the squad as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Hansi Flick and his team will be keen to see how the new signings, including Fall, integrate into the squad and perform against top-tier opposition. The pre-season tour provides an excellent opportunity for players to build chemistry and for the coaching staff to assess their strategies ahead of the new campaign.

Mamadou Fall's permanent move to Barcelona marks an exciting new chapter in the young defender's career. Despite his injury setbacks, his performances on loan have earned him a place in one of the world's most prestigious football clubs. As Barcelona prepares for the new season, fans will be eager to see how Fall develops and contributes to the team's success.