This season didn't quite go how the Los Angeles Angels had hoped. Of course, the past decade or more hasn't gone the way the Angels would have hoped, with their own mismanagement being a cause for it. The Angels have had two of the best players in all of baseball over the last six seasons in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, yet have nothing to show for it as a team. Together, the two once in a lifetime players have a combined one playoff series appearance, although Trout is the only one to make the appearance back in the 2014 ALDS against the Kansas City Royals. With Ohtani becoming a free agent at season's end, some are now curious as to what may become of Trout as the Angels have reported that they are willing to trade the former three-time AL MVP if he desires, according to USA Today. If that becomes the case, which teams must pursue him?

For any high-profile player, the Dodgers are going to be at the top of the list. Depending on the traffic, it would only be a small trek down the road should Trout give the go-ahead to be traded to the blue team. The problem would be whether Art Moreno would be willing to let Trout be traded to the cross-town rival. It was already rumored that the Angels weren't willing to listen to trade deals for Ohtani back at the trade deadline, so if that was true, why would they be willing to listen for Trout?

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nonetheless, the centerfield position has been one of question marks most of the season for the Dodgers. James Outman has occupied the position over half of the time this year, where he has been solid, but if Los Angeles thought they could acquire Trout, they would certainly make the move. Who wouldn't? Even if Trout is starting to show a little bit of aging with his consistent injuries, the Dodgers can seemingly afford the risk for as talented as they are everywhere else.

President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi and the Giants have been attempting to make splashy big-name signings for years. Yet, none have ever materialized due to whatever reasons. Could Trout finally be — pardon the pun — the big fish? Bryce Harper, Giancarlo Stanton, Carlos Correa, and Aaron Judge all turned the Giants down. Granted, those were free agents, where Trout would be a trade acquisition, but this would be a major move for the Giants, adding star power to what has been a historically good team over the last decade. And really, that's what it has to be about for Trout at this point, right? Winning. He shouldn't have a career with only three playoff games under his belt.

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

This is a fun one. Though born in New Jersey, Trout is a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan, where he is often seen at some of their games over their games during the offseason. However, he also grew up a die-hard Phillies fan, where he even attended the 2008 World Series parade. How fitting would it be for him to finally don his favorite team's jersey?

Brandon Marsh has been solid for the Phillies this season, hitting .286 and slugging .414, but as mentioned with the Dodgers — who would turn down an opportunity to acquire Mike Trout? Imagine him playing alongside Bryce Harper and Trea Turner? Surely, if he couldn't win with guys like that, he truly may not deserve to ever return to the playoffs. The Phillies are definitely looking for more firepower to compete with their NL East opponents in the Atlanta Braves. Trout would be a good answer for that.

Mike Trout must leave the Angels

It's interesting that the Angels are now said to be willing to listen if Trout is interested to be traded. Trout is a different sort of player, though. He seems to be a very content player, whose main focus is all about baseball. You'll never hear him make any snarky remarks or anything disparaging about the team, ownership, and opposing players. Even Rob Manfred couldn't get him to take on more of a leadership role as the face of the league years ago, per ESPN. Trout is simple, black and white. So, it wouldn't be surprising if he never asked for a trade, sticking out his contract and finishing his career with the Angels. But he shouldn't. A player of his caliber should seek greener pastures while he still can, if for nothing else because he deserves it. One of the best players of this generation shouldn't be kept to merely one playoff appearance, never getting past the divisional round. Trout deserves more than that. Baseball deserves more than that.