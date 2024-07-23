The first screenings of the upcoming MCU movie Deadpool and Wolverine have gone down, and critics have shared their first reactions. They are praising Shawn Levy's Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led flick.

What is Deadpool and Wolverine about?

Deadpool and Wolverine picks up years after the events of the second movie. Wade Wilson (Reynolds) is living a quiet life with his friends, now selling used cars instead of fighting crime, before being recruited for a mission by the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

Along the way, Wade seeks a Wolverine (Jackman) to help him on his mission. It takes a while, but he eventually finds one that will help him.

Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen also star in the movie as Cassandra Nova and Mr. Paradox, respectively. Former Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Brianna Hildebrand, Karan Soni, and Stefan Kapičić all reprise their roles.

Additionally, former Fox Marvel stars will return as well. Jennifer Garner will headline this list as Elektra, a role she previously played in the 2003 Daredevil and her 2005 solo movie. Aaron Stanford, Tyler Man, and Dafne Keen will reprise their roles of Pyro, Sabretooth, and X-23, respectively.

Shawn Levy co-wrote and directed Deadpool and Wolverine. He previously directed Jackman in Real Steel and Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project.

Praise for the movie

Yours truly was not overwhelmed by the movie and kicks off the critics' first reactions to Deadpool and Wolverine. While it has its fun moments, the movie is also “so, so stupid.” They acknowledged that the MCU is on a skid, but this does not necessarily save it from that.

Jake Hamilton compared the MCU movie to Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

“What does that mean? It means it's both wildly hilarious and genuinely (and heartbreakingly) meaningful,” Hamilton explained. “Top 10 Marvel — not because of its cameos, because of its heart. This movie doesn't just exist — it MATTERS.”

Matt Neglia called Deadpool and Wolverine “the shot in the arm the MCU so desperately needed.” Neglia praised its “vulgar, violent, scathing, and at times, even touching” elements.

Erik Voss called it “the most fun I've had at the movies in years” and a “Marvel fan's delight.” While Voss acknowledged an influx of cameos, “Ryan Reynolds handpicked the ones to deliver surgical comedic impact.”

A “miraculous” feat

Discussing Film's James Preston Poole said, “Deadpool and Wolverine feels miraculous. A high energy ode to superhero cinema past that goes beyond nostalgia into [a] kid in a candy store madness.”

Maggie Lovitt of Collider also praised the movie as “THE superhero nostalgia fest you've been waiting for.” Lovitt's review ended with a perfect 10/10 score with “no notes.”

While MCU fans are awaiting the Deadpool and Wolverine cameos, Josh Horowitz pointed out the movie being a “love letter” to Fox's Marvel era.

“I went to the Deadpool and Wolverine premiere. The reports of the MCU's demise have been greatly exaggerated,” Horowitz said. “It's a true crowdpleaser and very fun. This will make all the money. Also, this being a giant love letter to the Fox Marvel era was not on my bingo card.”

Deadpool and Wolverine will be released on July 26.