Angels manager Ron Washington has reportedly made two additions to his coaching staff, one of whom is a former MLB All-Star

One of baseball's most high-profile reformation projects continues to move forward. New Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington is beginning to assemble his coaching staff, as two respected individuals are reportedly heading to Anaheim.

“Eric Young Sr. and Ryan Goins are planning to join Ron Washington on his Angels staff,” Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network reported Saturday. “Clint Hurdle and Chili Davis are two good names in the mix but nothing official there yet.”

The news will not surprise Halos fans, as both men were reported as likely candidates earlier in the week. Hurdle and Davis would add to a well-known group that initially included Torii Hunter as well. With the purported hires of Young and Goins, Washington clearly wants his clubhouse to have credibility, familiarity and a shot of youth.

Young won a World Series with Washington in 2021, while serving as first base coach for the Atlanta Braves. The unheralded 43rd-round pick enjoyed a long MLB career that is highlighted by a 1996 National League All-Star selection. His hallmarks were contact and speed, two attributes that are quickly coming back into focus after the game installed a new set of rules in 2023.

Eric Young Sr. recorded 50-plus stolen bases in three different seasons and is among the top 50 stolen bag leaders in MLB history. He is expected to man third base for the Angels in 2024.

While E.Y. has over a decade of coaching experience, the 35-year-old Ryan Goins did not retire as a player until this past October. He is best known for the five years he spent with the Toronto Blue Jays, using his defensive versatility to maintain a role in The Show. Ron Washington will look to Goins to share that expertise with an LA infield that could definitely use some fine-tuning.

These moves are not going to wow Angels fans, but they could prove highly valuable when the 2024 season concludes.