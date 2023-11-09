Former Astros manager Dusty Baker had a heartfelt reaction to the Los Angeles Angels hiring Ron Washington as their new manager.

The MLB manager hot stove is starting to cool off a little bit. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Angels hired Ron Washington as the next manager in a huge move for the franchise. The veteran now returns to a manager's role and is one of the more respected names in the MLB. After the hiring, former Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, who just retired this offseason, made sure to sing heavy praises of Washington, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.

“When I heard the news, I said, ‘Hallelujah,’” Baker said. “We’re in a world where people talk about forgiveness and they talk a big game about second chances, well God is good. It reinforces my belief. I think he’s one of the best baseball minds there is out there. He was one of the best when he left (Texas). He’s been one of the best third base coaches. I don’t think Atlanta would have had success without him.”

Ron Washington was last a manager with the Texas Rangers from 2007 to 2014, then he joined the Oakland Athletics as an assistant before being with the Atlanta Braves since 2017. After the Angels moved on from Phil Nevin, a lot of names circulated in the headlines, but they narrowed it down to Buck Showalter and Washington.

The 71-year-old has a career record of 664-611 as a manager and brings a lot of experience to the Angels in a team that is searching to return to the playoffs. But, Washington earning praise like this from someone like Baker is a huge testament, and the Angels should feel great about the direction they decided to go.