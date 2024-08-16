After undergoing season-ending knee surgery, Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has found himself with much more time on his hands. Spending time with his son during the off period, Trout just helped unlock a new core memory.

Father and son were opening a new box of Bowman Chrome baseball cards. Both were trying to pull a Trout card. And did they fish their wish, as Trout revealed his own rookie autograph card to the excitement of both, via MLB's X, formerly Twitter account.

Once the card was pulled, Trout continuously exclaimed, “Oh my gosh dude!” His son Beckham was smiling ear to ear as they embraced with a high five. Through all the excitement, Beckham wanted to ensure their now special card stays safe in a protective toploader.

The heartfelt video showed the true bond between father and son and an overall unforgettable moment for the pair. It seems unlikely that Trout would ever sell the card, between the sentimental value and his almost $430 million contract. However, a PSA 9 version of the card was recently listed on eBay for just under $8,000.

The value of the card is so high just based on the career Mike Trout has had in MLB. But for him and Beckham, the special pull will be a memory they cherish forever.

Injuries hold Angels, Mike Trout back

The only “issue” with the whole ordeal is that the pack opening came in the middle of the regular season. While the Angels are far off from playoff contention, they'd still like to have their best player on the diamond.

However, his worrying knee injury has once again put Trout on the shelf. While he started out hot, the outfielder ended up appearing in just 29 games. He hit .220 with 10 home runs, 14 RBI and six stolen bases. It comes a year after Trout appeared in just 82 games due to injury. He was able to turn that into an All-Star appearance in 2023, hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBI.

Before his 119 game performance in 2022, Trout had back-to-back seasons of 53 and 36 games played. He still managed to make the All-Star Game in 2021 – the 36 game season – but it's clear injuries have played a toll. If the Angels are going to be successful, they'll need Mike Trout on the field.

With 2024 being a lost season, Trout and company will regroup after the campaign to determine what would be best for the franchise to improve. The Angels can only hope their turnaround is an impressive as the card Trout and his son pulled.