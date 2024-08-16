From a Sydney Sweeney scream fest to a classic Donald Glover comedy special, Hulu has a lot of exciting new titles coming this weekend (August 16-18, 2024).

Sydney Sweeney, scream queen

The biggest new addition to Hulu this month is the Sydney Sweeney-led Immaculate. The horror movie was directed by Michael Mohan and written by Andrew Lobel.

It follows a young novice (played by Sweeney) who is invited to reside at an Italian convent. However, she quickly realizes the horrors hidden at the location.

Immaculate was acquired by Neon for the United States distribution in December 2023. The movie had its world premiere a few months later at the 2024 South by Southwest Film Festival on March 12, 2024. Neon subsequently released it on March 22, 2024.

It was a huge hit for Neon. They have had a stellar year with Longlegs becoming its highest-grossing movie ever (domestically) with its $72 million haul. Immaculate made over $28.4 million — just less than Ferrari ($43 million), I, Tonya ($53 million), Longlegs ($94.5 million), and Parasite ($262 million).

This was a big win for Sweeney, whose star power has been rapidly rising over recent years. After gaining fame for her role in Euphoria, Sweeney has since had roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Reality, and Madame Web.

The first movie she produced was Anyone but You, which she co-starred in with Glen Powell. Sweeney then produced Immaculate as well along with David Bernad, Jonathan Davino, Teddy Schwarzman, and Michael Heimler.

Comedy specials galore

In addition to Immaculate, Hulu is adding five comedy specials from the likes of Kumail Nanjiani, Andrew Santino, Donald Glover, Nick Kroll, and Wanda Sykes.

These comedy specials range from 1987 to 2013. The earliest is from Santino, whose special was released in 1987. However, the newest new comedy special streaming on Hulu this weekend is Nanjiani's Beta Male from 2013.

Other goodies

Another movie that will be streaming on Hulu this weekend is Accidental Texan. The 2023 comedy stars Thomas Haden Church, Rudy Pankow, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Bruce Dern. It is an adaptation of Cole Thompson's 1999 novel Chocolate Lizards.

Accidental Texan follows a recent Harvard grad, Erwin (Pankow), who is kicked off the set of his first acting job. This is because he left his phone on while on set.

So, he flees via his car before breaking down in Texas. However, he does not have the money to repair his car. In turn, he is offered a job by a local driller to work on his site.

This project is not going according to plan. Merle (Church) then asks Erwin to act as an oil expert and to lead the project despite his inexperience. Accidental Texas premiered at the Dallas International Film Festival in April 2023 before being released by Roadside Attractions in March 2024.

Everything coming to Hulu this weekend (August 16-18)

Accidental Texan

Kumail Nanjiani: Beta Male

Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special: Andrew Santino

Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special: Donald Glover

Immaculate

Nick Kroll: Thank You Very Cool

Wanda Sykes: Tongue Untied

