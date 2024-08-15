The role of a starting pitcher in the MLB has undergone quite a few changes over the years. These guys used to be innings eaters who would go deep into games before turning things over to the bullpen. But nowadays, some starters aren’t even routinely making it five innings, which is the cutoff for qualifying for a win as a starter.

According to a recent report, the league could have a bold new plan in place to change the recent trend of starting pitchers not going deep into their starts. This rule change would require starting pitchers to pitch a minimum of six innings when they take the mound, which could result in a seismic shift in the role moving forward.

“The league has discussed a limit to the size of pitching staffs and the double-hook DH, according to sources familiar with the discussion. There is some belief around the game, however, that one idea could be a panacea: requiring starting pitchers to go at least six innings every time they take the mound.” – Jesse Rogers, ESPN

MLB’s starting pitcher rule change could drastically change the game

Talk about a massive potential rule change. In recent years, the role of starters had decreased, with teams frequently relying on “openers” to come in and pitch a couple innings before turning it over to the bullpen. As a result, teams have been stacking arms in their bullpen to give their manager more options to utilize depending on the situation they find themselves in for each specific game.

If this rule were to go into place, though, that would completely change how pitchers are used. Starters would have to build up quite a bit of arm stamina, and bullpens would be far smaller than they have become in recent seasons. There will certainly be some pushback from teams and players over concerns about the health of these players, but regardless, it looks like an idea the league is strongly considering.

So as starters continue to have shorter and shorter leashes across the MLB, it’s fair to wonder if a big change could be on the horizon that would completely change how pitchers are utilized. Commissioner Rob Manfred and company have been hard at work in their efforts to improve the game of baseball, and this could result in the style of play looking dramatically different if it does end up getting implemented.