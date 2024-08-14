ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Blue Jays Angels.

The Toronto Blue Jays lost a three-game weekend series at home to the Oakland Athletics. They had to fly across the continent to Anaheim for a West Coast swing in the middle of August, their season in ruins and their hopes shattered. The Blue Jays have been the biggest disappointment in baseball this season. The Chicago Cubs might also be in the discussion, but the Cubs are at least close to .500 and aren't completely out of the National League wild card chase. The Blue Jays, on the other hand, are completely out of the American League wild card hunt and have been a total non-factor the whole season. They never got off the ground, never had a sustained run of really good baseball. A team with so much quality starting pitching ran into huge bullpen problems and could not hit a thing through the middle of June. The Blue Jays had to become sellers at the trade deadline, giving up Yusei Kikuchi, Danny Jansen, and a few other role players. They did, however, resist the temptation to trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, an indicator that they're not ready to give up on them for 2025. It is still very clear that the Blue Jays need a roster reset and a fresh vision for their batting order, which has underperformed for the better part of the past two seasons.

The Blue Jays could have completely mailed it in this week in Anaheim. Instead, they produced two well-pitched games and beat the Angels twice. They will go for a third straight win on Wednesday, with one of their star pitchers taking the mound in what could be a classic pitchers' duel.

Blue Jays-Angels Projected Starters

Jose Berrios vs. Tyler Anderson

Jose Berrios (10-9) has a 3.97 ERA. He hasn't been quite as good as 2023, but he has still been very good for the Jays. Berrios takes the ball and regularly pitches into the sixth inning. If you look at his road splits, he averages almost 5 2/3 innings per start. You will also notice that a large percentage of the runs Berrios allows on the road come from homers. He has given up 18 homers and 40 runs in his road games this year. Some of those homers have been solo, others with men on. If Berrios can reduce his home runs allowed, he would be a Cy Young-level pitcher.

Last Start: Friday, August 9 versus the Oakland Athletics: 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 8 K

2024 Road Splits: 12 starts, 66 1/3 IP, 69 H, 40 R, 18 HR, 22 BB, 54 K

Tyler Anderson (9-10) has a 2.99 ERA. Is there a better pitcher in baseball which absolutely no one is talking about? A starter with a sub-.500 ERA in mid-August merits Cy Young consideration, but Anderson really hasn't been at the forefront of the discussion. He should be. Anderson shouldn't be penalized for being on a bad team. Anderson shut down the New York Yankees in his most recent start and is very much the pitcher the Angels expected to get when he left the Dodgers a few years ago.

Last Start: Thursday, August 8 versus the New York Yankees: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 7 K

2024 Home Splits: 13 starts, 77 IP, 72 H, 34 R, 11 HR, 30 BB, 55 K

Here are the Blue Jays-Angels MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Angels Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -108

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 8.5 (-124)

Under: 8.5 (+102)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet (Blue Jays) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jays have an ace-level pitcher, Jose Berrios, going up against a bad Angel batting order which is without Mike Trout and has been dominated the past two nights by Toronto pitching.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tyler Anderson will smother the inconsistent Toronto offense. The Angels have hit very poorly in the first two games of this series. They should be better in this one.

Final Blue Jays-Angels Prediction & Pick

Enjoy the pitching duel and don't bet on this game.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Blue Jays-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5