Mike Trout was seemingly on the verge of returning from his injury after beginning a rehab assignment before suffering a setback. The Los Angeles Angels star was removed from his rehab game at the Triple-A level. Trout, who has been rehabbing from a torn meniscus, still hopes to return fairly soon. Angels manager Ron Washington recently addressed the situation.

“It's all on Mike and how he feels if he can go out there,” Washington said, via the Associated Press and ESPN. “We can't force him. He's dealing with something. He's never had a surgery like that. The scar tissue pop scared him.

“He's going to ramp it up. I hope to have him soon. To put a timetable on it, I don't have it. But I hope to have him soon.”

The Angels are in a difficult situation overall. LA holds a lackluster 46-60 record. They have not reached the postseason since 2014. Trout, the Angels best player, has endured no shortage of injury trouble over the years. Yet, he is under contract through the 2030 season.

The Halos also lost Shohei Ohtani, who had surpassed Trout as the best player on the team, in MLB free agency. Losing Ohtani without receiving much of anything in return was a brutal blow to the organization. The Angels should have traded the two-way phenom but failed to do so. Instead, Ohtani signed a lucrative contract with the Los Angels Dodgers in free agency.

With Trout continuing to battle injury concerns, the Angels' outlook remains cloudy.

Mike Trout

Trout is still one of the best players in the sport when healthy. The 32-year-old's health has unfortunately been problematic over the past few seasons. He hasn't played in 130 or more games in any year since 2019. The three-time MVP has appeared in only 29 games so far in 2024.

Perhaps he will return and finish the season on a high note. That would give Angels fans a sense of optimism for the future. Right now, there isn't much hope from a baseball standpoint in Anaheim.

The Angels have continued to struggle. They are sellers once again at the MLB trade deadline. Los Angeles needs to figure out a way to compete soon.