Despite facing backlash for using an anti-gay slur at a heckling fan during Sunday’s game against the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has received significant support.

Sales of Duran's jersey have surged despite his suspension for using a homophobic slur during Sunday’s game against the Astros. Though suspended for two games without pay, his controversial remarks have garnered support from many fans, with Fox News reporting Wednesday that his jersey was in the top-selling spot on the online MLB Shop

The Red Sox fell to the Astros 10-2 on Sunday night at Fenway Park, with Duran going 0-for-3, striking out three times and drawing a walk.

Jarren Duran's controversial clapback

Jarren Duran made the remark in the sixth inning after a fan shouted that he needed a tennis racket. In response, he yelled back, “Shut up,” followed by the slur.

The incident with the fan followed Duran receiving the Heart and Hustle Award in a pregame ceremony, an honor given to the player who most embodies the game's passion, values, and spirit.

Duran issued an apology but nonetheless faced a two-game suspension, with his earnings from those games being donated to the Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, an organization that advocates for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Red Sox outfielder's apology and suspension

The suspension took effect immediately, keeping Duran, who was set to play in all 162 games this season, out of Monday and Tuesday’s games against the Texas Rangers. This is a significant setback for Boston’s lineup, as the team has lost four consecutive games and is three games behind a playoff spot.

Duran, who earns $760,000 annually, forfeited $8,172 for the suspension.

“During tonight's game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan. I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed,” Duran said.

“I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility,” he continued.

This isn't the first time a major leaguer has faced suspension for using a homophobic slur. Matt Joyce was suspended for two games in 2017, and Kevin Pillar received the same penalty in 2021.

Skyrocketing jersey sales

The Red Sox outfielder’s jersey is now ranked as a top seller on the MLB Shop website, apparently surpassing even Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani jerseys occupy the next three spots on the list, with five out of the following eight. A customizable Dodgers jersey ranks fifth, while customizable Padres jerseys take the seventh and eighth positions.

The 27-year-old has made a significant impact this year, earning his first All-Star selection, which has led to a surge in popularity for Duran jerseys around Fenway Park.

Additionally, he is the first top seller featured on the Red Sox's team shop, and his Instagram page has been flooded with supportive messages.

This isn't the first instance of a player gaining increased support from their home fans amid controversy. For example, in the NHL, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov saw a rise in jersey sales after he declined to participate in the team’s Pride Night due to his religious beliefs.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's jersey became a top seller in the NFL this summer after his controversial speech at a commencement ceremony.

Duran leads the majors with 13 triples and tops the American League with 36 doubles. He is batting .291 with an .853 OPS and is scheduled to return from his suspension on Wednesday against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.

Editor's Note: This article initially claimed Jarren Duran's jersey sales broke an MLB record, but the source for that claim was not properly vetted and was determined to be from an unverified account. The article has removed this claim while noting that Duran's jersey sales have spiked on the online MLB Shop. We regret the error.