Haliey Welch AKA the Hawk Tuah girl threw out the first pitch at the New York Mets game on Thursday.

Video via SNY:

Welch gained immense popularity from a viral video in 2024. She has since appeared on various podcasts, attended high-profile events and more. However, some fans and media members were not happy with the Mets decision to have Welch throw out the first pitch.

“”Hey Dad, who's that throwing out the first pitch? Is that one of the '86 Mets daughters?' ‘No son, it's Hawk Tuah. Give me a few years, I'll explain'… Come on, Mets. Pathetic,” Brandon Tierney of WFAN wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“‘Viral sensation,' as the PA announcer called her, Hailey Welch (aka Hawk Tuah girl) threw out the first pitch at Citi Field today. Don't ask me why,” Manny Gomez of NJ Advance Media wrote.

“It's over. See you in 2025,” one fan added.

“What an awful, awful decision to legitimize her and give her a platform,” another fan wrote.

“How was she announced? Please welcome Haliey Welch aka the Hawk Tuah girl?” A third fan chimed in.

“never prayed for a franchise’s downfall so bad man and I don’t even hate the mets,” a fourth fan wrote.

Who is Haliey Welch AKA Hawk Tuah Girl?

So who is Haliey Welch?

Welch almost became famous overnight. She was interviewed in a man on the street YouTube video and was asked some rather NSFW questions. Welch's NSFW response to one of the questions went extremely viral, launching her into internet fame.

She has since pursued social media ventures in order to capitalize on the viral moment. Welch, as aforementioned, has also been seen attending a number of high-profile events. She has joined musicians on stage, attended a SummerSlam event, been interviewed on podcasts and more.

She is from Tennessee and still lives there. It is not clear what Welch's specific plans are next, but her life has changed in the matter of a few months.

Mets' 2024 season

Meanwhile, the Mets are 62-58 in 2024. New York is eight games behind the first place Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. However, they are only two games behind the Atlanta Braves for the third and final NL Wild Card spot. New York is certainly still alive in the playoff race.

It has been an up-and-down season for the Mets. Stars such as Kodai Senga have dealt with injury concerns. Nevertheless, New York still has a legitimate chance to return to the postseason after missing the playoffs during the 2023 campaign. The roster has some question marks but the Mets can still make a run down the stretch.

Will Mets' Hailey Welch decision negatively impact the team?

The Mets' decision to have Haliey Welch throw out the first pitch has led to backlash, though. Fans are not happy, with some even admitting to hoping the ball club now misses the postseason. One has to imagine that some especially upset fans will stop attending games in 2024.

Of course, fans play a big role in how teams perform down the stretch. After all, featuring a playoff-like atmosphere can give the home team a crucial advantage.

Although it may seem like a dramatic conclusion, there is a chance that Welch's first pitch will negatively impact the Mets' performance moving forward.