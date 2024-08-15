The Los Angeles Angels suffered a 9-2 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays which completes the sweep as the struggles continue for the team trying to cover some ground in the American League West. Angeles manager Ron Washington spoke after the game and talked about the loss to the Blue Jays and which aspects it came down to in the result of the sweep.

It has been an uninspiring season for Los Angeles so far as they are 4-6 in their last 10 games with the season in the middle of August. While it has been a constant problem throughout the season, Washington would say that to put it plainly, their starting pitcher in Tyler Anderson got “beat up,” while on the other hand “their starters beat up our hitters” according to The Associated Press and ESPN.

“Their starters beat up our hitters and their hitters beat up our starters,” Washington said on his summary of the game. “We could never put something together to keep something going (offensively).”

The only true explosive offense from the Angels in the 9-2 defeat came off the bat of catcher Matt Thaiss who hit a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning which started the scoring for the team. It would only be his second long ball of the season, going two for three in the contest as Washington has been “very impressed” with Thaiss as the backup catcher according to MLB.com.

“I've been very impressed because Matt comes out every day and works,” Washington said. “That's the kind of guy you need when you give your front liner some time off.”

Angels pitching, including Tyler Anderson, struggled in loss to Blue Jays

On the pitching side, it would be Anderson that got the ball and struggled mightily against Toronto as he let go of seven earned runs, allowing six hits, walking four batters while striking out eight. The 34-year old hadn't allowed more than four runs since June 30 against the Detroit Tigers, though he took a more positive approach to his forgettable outing.

“Not good,” Anderson said on his performance. “But I felt a lot better than it looked and worked out. It sounds stupid to say, but I feel like I pitched better than the outcome. Essentially, like if I take how I pitch today most games, I'll end up being OK. It just seemed like untimely pitching. When they had hits, they were all at the right times.”

After the explosive night by the Blue Jays, Anderson now has a 3.30 ERA on the season to go along with 117 strikeouts and a 9-11 record. Washington also talked about Anderson's night where he mentioned how Toronto was taking advantage of every little mistake the slinger made.

“When he left something up over the plate, they weren’t missing it,” Washington said of Anderson. “They know he's a change of speed master and they were in the box not jumping out there. It was waiting to see the ball and swinging. They had a good approach against him tonight.”

At any rate, the Angeles are now 52-69 on the season which puts them second to last in the AL West awaiting news regarding their franchise player in Angels' Mike Trout. Los Angeles starts a three-game series at home against Atlanta Braves Friday night.