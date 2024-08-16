The Atlanta Falcons have made some major additions just ahead of the 2024 season. Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons are joining Grady Jarrett, Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell on Atlanta's defense, which needs to improve from last season if Atlanta

The Falcons should be better on offense with Kirk Cousins under center, Michael Penix Jr. waiting in the wings and plenty of young playmakers ready to grow. But the defense doesn’t have as much hope. By trading for Judon and signing Simmons to a one-year deal, the front office hopes that new head coach Raheem Morris has enough talent to work some magic.

Jarrett, the longest-tenured defensive player in Atlanta, played a key role in recruiting Simmons. He explained how it went down on Good Morning Football and how the 30-year-old star can help the team.

“It was awesome being able to spend time with him and the people we had at dinner and just to get to know him a little more as a person,” the Falcons veteran said, adding that it was a team effort to land Simmons. Jarrett discussing his experience in Atlanta seemed to be very helpful.

“As we’re leaving dinner, pulling off, I was driving something real nice that night,” he said. “As the valet’s bringing my car up, I’m pulling off and told him, ‘Hey Justin, this is how Atlanta take care of you right here, baby’. Then I went home…and I let the rest take care of itself.’ I'm happy to have him and I know he’s going to bring a lot to the team.”

Falcons make big splashes to boost defense ahead of 2024 season

Judon and Simmons aren’t going to transform a struggling defense into a good one but they should each help elevate the Falcons to a decent enough level. Having one of the best pass rushers in the game and another standout in the secondary will go a long way, though the front office is also going to have to agree on an extension with Judon to avoid a Haason Reddick-New York Jets situation.

The Falcons have a real shot at winning the NFC South, even if that’s mostly because no division in the NFL comes close to its inferiority.