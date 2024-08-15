Fourteen games back of a Wild Card spot with their 52-69 record, the Los Angeles Angels don't have much hope of advancing to the playoffs. Still, the Angels are shaking up their roster in an effort to end the year as strong as possible.

Los Angeles has designated outfielder Willie Calhoun for assignment, via Alden Gonzalez of The Athletic. He held a .695 OPS in his 68 games with the team. Furthermore, Calhoun hit .245 with five home runs and 20 RBI.

While his numbers don't jump off the page as is, Calhoun was mired in an even worse slump. He was hitting just .167 with a home run and four RBI over his last 14 games. Calhoun's past three contests saw him earn just one hit in 11 plate appearances.

The Angels have seen enough, even if their 2024 expectations aren't too high. Los Angeles will now have seven days to decide whether to outright release Calhoun or option him back to the minor leagues.

If Willie Calhoun re-enters free agency, he'll be looking for his fifth major league team. Most of his production came over his six years with the Texas Rangers. But since 2022, the outfielder has struggled to find his stride. Over 369 games total at the major league level, Calhoun is hitting .241 with 42 home runs and 140 RBI.

A former top prospect, the Angels were hopeful there was still a bit of pop left in Calhoun's bat. His .245 batting average is actually the best he has recorded since 2021. However, it wasn't enough for Los Angeles as they've decided to look elsewhere.

Angels hoping future talent leads lineup

Mike Trout has missed most of the season with an injury, which has sapped plenty of offense from Los Angeles. The Angels rank 26th in the league with their 486 runs scored. Their .235 batting average ranks 23rd.

When Trout returns, he will once again be looking at as the leader of the Angels. But young players such as Nolan Schanuel, Zach Neto, Jo Adell and Logan O'Hoppe will also be expected to continue to grow and form the core of LA's lineup.

Neto has the second-best batting average on the team at .266. He has added a team-high 61 RBI with 17 home runs. O'Hoppe is right behind him with a .256 batting average, adding 16 home runs and 46 RBI. Schanuel is hitting .244 with 12 home runs, 41 RBI and four stolen bases. Adell leads the entire Angels with 18 home runs, but it has come with a .203 batting average.

Los Angeles hasn't made the playoffs since 2014. If they are going to get over the hump, they'll need their young stars to come through. Calhoun won't be joining them as he looks for his next MLB franchise.