Baseball unicorn Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels will do everything for a win. But on Wednesday night, he fell short of delivering a victory for the Halos, who lost to the Oakland Athletics, 3-1.

Ohtani started that game on the mound and pitched a solid stretch of 5.2 innings, giving up just a couple of earned runs on seven hits while fanning seven Oakland batters. However, the run support was simply not there for him in that contest, with the lone score for the Angels coming in the fifth inning off second baseman Luis Rengifo’s double that sent Magneuris Sierra home. After the game, Shohei Ohtani voiced out his frustration over the missed opportunities he had at the plate that could have provided some run cushion for him to work on.

Via ESPN:

“Especially in the situation with (runners on) second and third, one out (in the third inning), I felt like if I came through in that at-bat, we could have won the game,” Ohtani said through his translator. “Since I didn’t, I felt like that was the biggest moment of the game.”

That’s just too classy of Shohei Ohtani, who didn’t really need to go that hard on himself, considering the multiple roles he was playing in that game. The Angels’ offense in its entirety simply did not help Shohei Ohtani against the Athletics, highlighting again the lack of run support for their starters.

The Angels’ starters entered Wednesday’s game just 25th in the majors with collective 4.21 runs scored per nine innings. Although Ohtani is fifth among Angels pitchers with at least a start this season with 4.89 RS/9, it must be noted that Los Angeles has now scored a paltry sum of two runs over his last three starts — a stretch that covers 18 innings. Shohei Ohtani has now gone 0-3 in his last three starts.

This is just sad for Ohtani and the Angels, who dip deeper below .500 with a 44-60 record.