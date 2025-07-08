The Los Angeles Angels are getting a massive boost ahead of their game against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. The Angels defeated the Rangers 6-5 in the series opener on Monday in the first of a four-game series. Nolan Schanuel hit a walk-off for the win.

The Angels are reinstating infielder Yoan Moncada from the injured list. They are also recalling LHP Sam Aldegheri from Double-A Rocket City. As the corresponding moves, the Angels have sent both RHP Victor Mederos and infielder Chad Stevens to Triple-A Salt Lake (following Monday night's game).

These are big moves for the Angels, who have been playing very well as of late. At 44-46, the Angels have slowly climbed back into relevance. They have a shot at making the postseason. LA is third in the AL West Division, 10.5 games back of the Houston Astros. However, the Halos are just four games back of the Seattle Mariners for the final Wild Card spot. A series win over the Rangers would be a big step in the right direction, as they aim to overtake the Boston Red Sox and the Mariners to play for a postseason spot.

Adding Moncada back into the lineup is huge for LA. Mike Trout gets some needed help. It's been a small sample size, but Moncada has had some moments for the Halos. He is batting only .237, however, he adds a .841 OPS with six homers, 19 RBIs, and 13 walks in 30 games. The switch-hitter has not played since June 1 with a knee injury.

Sam Aldegheri is back on the Angels after making just one appearance on June 4. He pitched 2.1 innings, allowing one hit, two runs, and striking out two. The two runs were unearned, so he has an ERA of 0.00 with a WHIP of 0.86. The 23-year-old southpaw will give the bullpen some extra length.

Nathan Eovaldi takes on Jose Soriano at 6:38 PT for Game 2. If the Angels win tonight, they are setting themselves up for a series win.