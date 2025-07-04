The Los Angeles Angels are in a familiar run, not quite amazing, and not great awful. Instead, they are 43-43 as the country prepares to celebrate Independence Day, and they find themselves in a peculiar spot. The Angels' trade rumors are swirling, and there are a few players on one-year contracts. Predicting who the Angels trade is slightly tricky, as the Halos are more likely to become sellers than buyers at the MLB trade deadline.

Ron Washington has had health issues, which have caused him to miss the rest of the season for the Angels. Because of that, the Halos are relying on Ray Montgomery to manage the rest of the season. It has been among the numerous issues the Halos are still experiencing as they attempt to return to the MLB Playoffs for the first time since 2014.

The expansion of the Wild Card has produced more teams standing pat at the MLB trade deadline. This has often given teams the illusion they might be able to compete. Ultimately, it has not worked out that way, as teams have usually fallen flat. Several teams are battling for that final wildcard spot, including the Angels. It puts them in a strange situation.

The playoffs are surprisingly within reach, as the Halos are just 1 1/2 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final wildcard spot. But their next 10 games will be crucial. The Halos have three games in Toronto against the Blue Jays, followed by a seven-game homestand highlighted by a four-game series with the Texas Rangers. If things go awry, the Angels may need to sell, and there is one player who would fit the mold perfectly.

The Angels have several players they can unleash in a trade. However, this piece will focus on a starting pitcher who is at the end of the contract he signed when he joined the organization a few seasons ago.

Why should the Angels trade Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson is in the final year of his contract. Therefore, there might be some urgency to trade him. Anderson has been one of the Angels' trade prospects since last summer, but the Halos held onto him. This year might be different, especially with free agency looming and the chance to help the team at the MLB trade deadline.

The Halos signed Tyler Anderson to a three-year contract in 2022. At the time, it was seen as both a shock for baseball and a moderately good deal for the Angels.

Anderson has produced moderate results for the Halos, going 2-5 with a 4.12 ERA over 17 starts. Regardless, he still fills a need, and teams want pitching. Specifically, teams that have a plethora of injuries on their roster, like the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yes, Anderson was on the Dodgers before he signed with the Angels. But that would not stop them from sending over some prospects to obtain his services, even for a season.

The trade of Anderson to the Dodgers could bring Josue De Paula and Nick Frasso, both Grade-A prospects. De Paula can be the outfielder that Jo Adell never evolved into, and Frasso can be the starting pitcher that is close to being ready for the majors. Frasso has dealt with injuries, but otherwise would be a good addition to the Halos.

The Angels' trade prospects are numerous, even with a .500 record. Yet, if looking at the underlying statistics, it's easy to understand that the Angels are still not where they need to be. Despite contending for a playoff spot, this team still has plenty of holes. While shooting for the stars and making a playoff push would be admirable, it might set the organization back even further.

Some believe the Angels should be buyers at the MLB trade deadline. However, selling off their trade prospects might ultimately benefit them. Anderson has done an admirable job for the Angels. Now, it's time to get some value back before it's too late.