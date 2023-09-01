Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani unfortunately tore his UCL in his throwing arm on August 23rd, although the injury has not kept him out of the lineup. With his massive MLB free agency coming up, many are questioning why he hasn't already opted for surgery so that he can return as soon as possible. Guys like Texas Rangers star Corey Seager are of that state of mind, as Seager thinks that Ohtani should call it quits on the 2023 season, reports The Athletic's Cody Stavenhagen.

“That's why I don't know why he's [Shohei Ohtani] not (getting surgery) now. At least at that point, you'd be able to hit by the middle of next year.”

Corey Seager had Tommy John Surgery on a torn UCL in May of 2018, and he had made a full recovery by the start of the 2019 season. Of course, Ohtani is in a peculiar situation given the fact that he most likely wants to return as a two-way player.

A lot of speculation on why he has not gone for surgery yet is that he potentially wants to rehab via other methods, especially since this would be the second time he is having Tommy John Surgery. If he were to have the surgery, the recovery process would be very lengthy and cautious, and thus it would keep him off of the mound for a long period of time.

Guys like Seager and Bryce Harper understandably got surgery as soon as possible. The most important part of their recovery was getting their bat back in the lineup as soon as possible. However, in the case of Shohei Ohtani, he obviously is considering the best ways to ensure that he can sustain a career on the mound and in the batter's box following the injury, whether that be for the Angels or somewhere else across the MLB.