Shohei Ohtani has been facing the possibility of a second Tommy John surgery, something that could place his entire 2024 season at risk. It's still uncertain whether or not Ohtani will undergo the surgery for a second time, but his agent revealed a massive injury update on Monday, via Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

“Agent Nez Balelo said Ohtani’s original Tommy John repair is intact and this tear is in a different place. Balelo calls this ‘best case scenario,'” Shaikin reported.

Balelo also stated that Ohtani likely will need a procedure. He left the door open for other procedures aside from Tommy John though.

“Shohei Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo, said he anticipates Shohei Ohtani needing a procedure. He wouldn’t say if it’s TJ. He said Ohtani plans to DH throughout next season, and doesn’t believe a procedure would prohibit him from DHing,” Sam Blum of The Athletic reported.

Shohei Ohtani receives “best case scenario”

Arguably the most important free agency in recent memory is coming up. At least, it was destined to be that prior to Shohei Ohtani's injury. Now that his pitching future is in question, it is unclear how much money he will end up making. Still, given the fact that Ohtani is a generational talent, he will likely draw plenty of attention.

This “best case scenario” is interesting. Although it is an encouraging update, the possibility of Tommy John surgery remains. The Los Angeles Angels and other teams are waiting to find out whether or not Ohtani will elect to undergo the surgery for the second time in his career.

Finally, the update that also stands out is that Ohtani still could hit regardless of a procedure. That will catch every potential suitor's attention. Yes, it's special what Shohei Ohtani is doing as a two-way superstar. But teams will love to have him as a hitter at the very least during the 2024 season.