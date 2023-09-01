Shohei Ohtani's elbow injury situation has often been compared to Bryce Harper's, as the Philadelphia Phillies superstar underwent Tommy John surgery during this past offseason and returned as a DH early in 2023. However, Ohtani's already undergone Tommy John surgery once before, causing this scenario to be quite different for the Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

“The difference with Harper is that he was coming off his first Tommy John. The recovery from a second TJ is longer and more delicate,” Rosenthal wrote in a recent article.

There's a chance Ohtani could end up missing all of 2024 as not just a pitcher, but a hitter as well if he elects to undergo Tommy John surgery for a second time. Rosenthal listed this as a possible reason for his delay in making a final decision on the surgery. After all, Ohtani was previously expected to shatter records with his next contract. Now, it's uncertain what kind of contract he will receive amid his questionable future as a pitcher.

What does the future hold for Shohei Ohtani?

If Ohtani isn't able to play at all in 2024, though, teams may proceed with caution before attempting to sign him. Ohtani turned 29 in July. If he misses all of 2024, which isn't guaranteed at the moment, he wouldn't return until his age 30-31 season. Coming off such a drastic surgery, organizations will question whether he can still perform at an elite level. It's a harsh reality because we all want to see Shohei Ohtani continue to amaze on the diamond.

Right now, however, everything is simply far from certain. Ohtani's decision to undergo surgery will play a pivotal role in both his short-term and long-term future on the field, as well as his potential contract in MLB free agency.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Shohei Ohtani as they are made available.