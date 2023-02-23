Albert Pujols is returning to the Los Angeles Angels in a non-player role. The recently retired future Hall of Famer joins the Angels as a special assistant to the club.

The move is rather interesting considering how he left the team. The Angels released Pujols in 2021 after just 24 games by then-first-year general manager Perry Minasian.

The move ended up working out for both sides, to Minasian’s credit. It allowed Jared Walsh to take over at first base, and he became an All-Star that season. It also opened up more at-bats for Shohei Ohtani as the team’s designated hitter.

Pujols, meanwhile, stayed in Los Angeles. The future Hall of Famer signed on with the Dodgers following his release. He contributed toward the team’s run to the National League Championship Series that year.

Looking back, the former Angels star holds no grudges. There are no hard feelings, and Pujols is simply glad to be back with the team as the 2023 MLB season quickly approaches.

“That’s part of the business, that’s how it is,” Albert Pujols said, via The Athletic. “There’s nothing holding (me) back on anything. I’m happy to be back here. I don’t hold any grudges. I think that’s you guys (reporters) that like to create news. With me, that’s not going to happen.”

The Angels are entering a very crucial season for the future of their franchise. Ohtani, who emerged as a perennial AL MVP candidate after Pujols’s departure, is a free agent at season’s end.

If the Angels have designs on winning a World Series, convincing Ohtani to stay is absolutely vital. Only time will tell if the team can convince their two-way superstar to stick around past 2023.