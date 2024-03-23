The news about Shohei Ohtani's interpreter came as a surprise to those in the Los Angeles Angels' clubhouse. Friday morning saw a subdued atmosphere with many questions swirling in the Angel’s minds.
The Angels, who were off on Thursday, gathered as a team for the first time since the news emerged on Wednesday afternoon about Ohtani and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara being linked to a federal investigation related to sports gambling.
Both Mike Trout, the franchise's star player, and Patrick Sandoval, who had a close relationship with Ohtani, expressed profound shock upon hearing the news about their former MVP teammate and the beloved interpreter.
Ippei initially claimed to ESPN that Shohei Ohtani paid $4.5 million to cover his gambling losses. However, the story later shifted when Ohtani's representatives stated that Mizuhara had actually stolen the money.
Angels in disbelief
In discussions with USA TODAY Sports, the Angels expressed surprise at learning that Los Angeles Dodgers' new star or his interpreter had any involvement or interest in sports outside of baseball.
“Shocked as anyone,” remarked Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak. “Definitely had no inclination and information that would lead to that. Definitely shocked.”
Other players who had been with the Angels during all or parts of Ohtani’s six seasons with the team either expressed surprise or opted not to comment at all.
One player mentioned that Ohtani, baseball's highest-paid player, was so reserved that they didn't even know he had a girlfriend, let alone that he was getting married.
Left-hander Patrick Sandoval, who had spent considerable time with Ohtani over parts of the previous five seasons, described the situation as “weird.” “That’s all I can really say about it. Really weird,” Sandoval remarked.
During Ohtani's rise to international superstardom with the Angels, Mizuhara was equally beloved in the clubhouse, with players like Trout referring to him as “one of the guys.” There were never any indications of gambling discussions or involvement in clubhouse pools from either of them.
Shohei Ohtani the recluse
Ohtani was known for being reclusive, often heading straight home after games and venturing out of his hotel room only for road games.
Mizuhara, who moved to Southern California from Japan at the age of 7, is fluent in both Japanese and English and had a more outgoing personality in the clubhouse. However, apart from playing poker, there was no indication that Mizuhara engaged in any form of gambling.
Matthew Bowyer, the purported bookmaker Mizuhara had interactions with, is currently under federal investigation for allegedly running an illegal bookmaking operation. On the other hand, Ohtani's legal team is claiming that Mizuhara embezzled millions from Ohtani's bank account to settle his gambling debts with Bowyer.
While the Angels, who didn’t want to go on record, shared a consensus that Ohtani didn't display much interest in other sports–which aligns with Mizuhara's claim that he was gambling for himself rather than on behalf of Ohtani. Mizuhara also stated that none of the wagers involved baseball.
Conflicting stories from Ippei Mizuhara
The Angels reiterated their disbelief, insisting that there must be more to the story. However, it's challenging for them, or anyone familiar with Ohtani, to accept that he was completely unaware of multiple $500,000 payments being sent to an alleged illegal bookmaker.
Mizuhara initially disclosed his gambling habits to the Dodgers in a team meeting attended by the front office, claiming that Ohtani was aware of his gambling addiction. However, the following day, Mizuhara completely changed his story, stating that Ohtani was unaware of anything regarding his gambling activities.
The claim that Ohtani only learned about Mizuhara's confession due to a language barrier isn't being accepted either. Despite Mizuhara being his interpreter, Ohtani is proficient in English and regularly communicates in English with teammates and Dodgers staff.
We'll just have to wait and see what federal prosecutors uncover during their investigation. Additionally, Ohtani and his representatives are expected to make a public statement in the coming days, shedding more light on the situation. For now, everyone remains in the dark, speculating and pondering the details of this unfolding story.