The Los Angeles Angels are looking for a new manager. Los Angeles is reportedly interested in talking to a few former Major League Baseball players about their job opening. The Angels are considering Albert Pujols and Torii Hunter for the role, per USA Today. Michael Young is also a candidate for the job.

“Pujols, who wants to manage, is already on the payroll, being paid $1 million annually in his 10-year personal services contract,” Bob Nightengale posted Tuesday to X, formerly Twitter.

The Angels just went through another frustrating season. Los Angeles finished the year with a 72-90 record, missing the playoffs once again. Los Angeles hasn't been to the postseason in more than a decade, which is the longest drought in MLB.

Ron Washington is getting let go by the team, after two lackluster seasons. Washington missed a substantial portion of time during the 2025 campaign, due to health problems. Interim manager Ray Montgomery is also not returning for 2026.

Angels are facing a rebuild once again

Los Angeles has gone through managers like Kleenex since the 2014 season, when they last made the playoffs. Washington was seen as a strong addition when he accepted the job, ahead of the 2024 campaign. Washington had managed the Texas Rangers to two World Series appearances.

Washington's health unfortunately did not allow him enough time to shine. The next manager will face the difficult task of trying to rebuild a franchise still hurting from the departure of Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani left the Angels for the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency, before the 2024 season.

Former MLB star Pujols could be the answer. He has long wanted a chance to manage a MLB franchise.

“I’ve always held on to that desire, and if the opportunity is right and they open the door for me, I’ve always said it openly, I want to have the opportunity to be a manager here in the big leagues,” Pujols said in March, per MLB.com. “I think being in Winter League this year, it just gave me the experience that I needed and to learn. And I think it prepared me for the big jump to manage in the big leagues.”

Time will tell who gets the chance to manage the struggling Angels.