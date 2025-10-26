Former center of the New York Jets, Nick Mangold, who is recognized as one of the best players in franchise history, sadly passed away on Sunday after his battle with kidney disease. He was just 41 years old.

Team owner Woody Johnson shared a statement regarding the sad news, according to Randy Lange of NYJets.com. Johnson praised Mangold, not just for being a great player, but for being a great human as well.

“Nick was more than a legendary center,” said Woody Johnson. “He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family.”

Just weeks before his passing, Nick Mangold posted on social media, revealing that he was initially diagnosed with kidney disease back in 2006. He also said that he was searching for a kidney transplant.

“In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease,” Mangold wrote in a lengthy post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I'm undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have more time.”

The two-time first-team All-Pro admitted that nobody in his immediate family was a match, as he needed a kidney with type O blood. So, he reached out to the Jets' community and NFL fans alike, in search of the kidney he needed. Mangold ended that statement, thanking his family for being a part of his life, and said he was remaining positive.

“Most of all, I'm thankful for my family, who have been my rock every step of the way. This situation has reminded me how lucky I am to have such an amazing family, friends, and community behind me.”

Mangold played 11 years in the NFL, all with the Jets. On top of being a two-time first-team All-Pro, he also ended his career as a seven-time Pro Bowler, was inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honor in 2022, and was nominated for the NFL Hall of Fame's Modern Era class of 2025.