Jay Glazer’s reporting says the Cowboys placed calls on Maxx Crosby and Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson and were rebuffed, a note Ari Meirov relayed on X as Dallas shops for defensive help.

That runs counter to Jerry Jones’ public posture that Dallas never contacted Las Vegas about Crosby and isn’t seeking a pass rusher. The mixed signals underscore deadline-season noise, but they also set up what the Raiders actually think about moving their star.

While it doesn’t appear the Cowboys ever called the Raiders on Crosby, other teams have, and Las Vegas has responded with a clear no. Team brass even met with Crosby this past week to tell him he’s not going anywhere.

Asked again about outside interest and the decision not to trade the Pro Bowler, owner Mark Davis told NFL.com he’s baffled the question keeps coming up.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve got to say it,” Davis said after the Fall League Meeting in New York. “It’s really hard to keep getting asked the same question every month or week or whatever when the answer’s going to stay the same. I don’t know why anybody would think I’d change my mind or the organization would.”

The franchise backed that stance financially, signing Crosby to a three-year, $106.5 million extension through 2029 this offseason. “Everybody wants to have your great players,” Davis added. “It starts there, it doesn’t start with us.”

That’s the through line from Henderson: interest is inevitable; movement is not. With Crosby under contract and viewed as a culture setter, the Raiders’ consistent answer, internally and publicly, has been to keep their best player, not shop him.

Elsewhere on the roster, the front office has drawn firmer lines rather than rushing deals. The Raiders would trade Jakobi Meyers only if the return qualifies as strong value, with no such offer yet, per ESPN.

Meyers reiterated he wants “to be in a good spot” and will remain professional if he stays. He missed the Chiefs game with knee and toe issues but is expected back after the Week 9 bye and has 29 catches for 329 yards in six games. Interested teams include the Steelers, Bills, and Broncos, per ESPN, but Las Vegas is comfortable carrying him through an expiring contract if the price isn’t right.

Bottom line: the Raiders aren’t budging on Crosby, and they won’t discount Meyers. Curiosity around both players will persist, but Las Vegas’ message has been remarkably consistent.