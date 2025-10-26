The New York Giants’ top wide receiver, Malik Nabers, is expected to undergo surgery later this week to repair a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The procedure comes nearly a month after the 22-year-old suffered the injury in a Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

From @NFLGameDay Morning: #Eagles WR AJ Brown, out today with a hamstring injury, should be good after the bye; Meanwhile, #Giants WR Malik Nabers is set to have surgery to repair his ACL and meniscus later this week, sources say.

The delay in surgery has raised eyebrows among fans. But team officials and medical experts insist it is standard practice. Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed last week that Nabers’ surgery had not yet taken place, adding that doctors were waiting for the swelling to subside before proceeding.

“Usually it’s to allow swelling to decrease and to build up strength around the knee,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported. “It’s not that unusual.”

The process, known as “pre-hab,” helps strengthen muscles around the knee and restore range of motion before surgery. This preparation reduces the risk of post-surgical stiffness and long-term complications such as scar tissue buildup, which can limit mobility.

The Giants won't have Malik Nabers back until next season

Rapoport reported that Nabers is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2026 season. The Giants are prioritizing a careful approach to ensure their young star returns at full strength.

The injury was a crushing blow for New York. Nabers quickly emerged as one of the league’s most dynamic receivers. He caught 18 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns before going down. His rookie year in 2024 was one for the record books, as he set a franchise rookie record with 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven scores.

For now, the focus is on patience and precision. The Giants’ medical staff is giving Nabers the best chance to return stronger than ever, even if it means waiting a few extra weeks. As the team’s offense continues to evolve under rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, the return of a fully healthy Nabers could mark the beginning of a new era for New York’s passing attack.