Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto left Wednesday night's game against the Texas Rangers in the second inning with an apparent injury. The Angels would later announce that Neto is dealing with cramping in his left side and that his early exit from the contest was a precautionary move.

Zach Neto was removed from tonight’s game for precautionary reasons due to cramping in his left side. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) June 15, 2023

Zach Neto has been amazing for the Angels so far in his first year in the big leagues. He has been especially hot of late. Entering Wednesday's game versus the Rangers, Neto sported a .355 batting average along with a .444 on-base percentage and .710 slugging percentage with three home runs, four RBI, and four walks across 31 at-bats since the start of June. Zach Neto did not get an at-bat in tonight's game, with Jared Walsh called upon to pinch-hit for the youngster.

The 22-year-old Zach Neto was taken by the Angels in the first round (13th overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft. He was the first one from that draft class to make it to the big leagues when the Angels decided to include him on the 40-man roster back in April.

While the reason for Neto's exit from the Rangers game doesn't appear to be anything serious that will put his availability in the coming Angels games in serious trouble, Los Angeles might want to give him some more time to ensure that he did not suffer anything beyond just cramps.

The Angels will play Texas one more time in the series this Thursday before kicking off a three-game series on the road against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.