The Los Angeles Angels (38-31) visit the Texas Rangers (41-25) for the third of their four-game series. First pitch commences Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. ET. The Angels jumped out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to their 7-3 win yesterday. Below we continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Rangers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Angels-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Rangers Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-152)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-102)

How To Watch Angels vs. Rangers

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET/ 5:05 p.m. PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 8-2 (Third in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 35-34 (51%)

Over Record: 34-31-4 (52%)

The Angels are quietly one of the hottest teams in baseball. After stealing the first two games of this series, LA went 15-13 in both April and May before winning eight of their first 12 in June. With wins in eight of their last nine, the Angels have a strong chance to cover as road underdogs again tonight.

Lefty Reid Detmers (1-5) makes his 12th start of the season for the Angels tonight. The 23-year-old fireballer has regressed following an intriguing rookie year in 2022. His ERA and WHIP are both down – hovering at 4.79 and 1.51, respectively. However, he's done an excellent job generating strikeouts (74th percentile) and Whiffs (87th percentile). Still, when hitters do make contact with Detmers it tends to be hard. He sits in the 14th percentile in Average Exit Velocity and the 23rd percentile in Hard Hit Rate. That said, Detmers hardly ever allows barrels (87th percentile) and consequently can get away with allowing hard contact. Detmers can get hit hard but he oozes potential and additionally is coming off his best start of the season. In 5.2 innings against the Cubs, he allowed just a single run and struck out eight.

Although Mike Trout has struggled this month, Shohei Ohtani has picked up the slack with an absurd 1.366 OPS through 12 games. He's blasted five homers and collected 42 total bases over that span – cementing himself as the AL MVP favorite. The International superstar is hardly the only Angels hitter playing well right now. Rookie shortstop Zach Neto holds a 1.154 OPS himself through 31 June at-bats and has hit better against lefties all year long. Additionally, Taylor Ward finally looks to be heating up with a .275 average this month.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 5-5 (First in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 41-25 (62%)

Over Record: 39-25-3 (61%)

Texas dropped the first two games of this series but still sits in first place in the division. With two more games on deck, the Rangers can still salvage the series – provided they win tonight. Although they've now lost five of their last six games, the Rangers are hardly an easy-season fluke. They went 16-11 in April before exploding for an 18-9 record in May. Despite their recent struggles, they still are 6-5 this month and have a good chance to bounce back tonight given their potent offense.

Lefty Andrew Heaney (4-4) makes his 13th start of the season for the Rangers. Heaney gets to face off against the team he spent the majority of his career with tonight – having pitched in LA from 2015-2021. Heaney has been up and down this year. His 4.14 ERA and 1.25 WHIP are extraordinarily average but right in line with his expected ratios. Although Heaney's ERA is up and his strikeout rate is down from last season, he is allowing way less hard contact. Still, he has above-average strikeout and whiff numbers and is a real threat for double-digit strikeouts on any given night. Heaney hasn't had his best stuff over his last two outings but he's avoided a complete blow-up for over a month now.

Considering the Rangers average the most runs per game in the league, they naturally feature strong bats up and down their lineup. They've been especially dangerous against lefties – boasting a .822 OPS. Despite the big names on their roster, Texas' young guns have led the charge against southpaws. Rookie Josh Jung holds a 1.008 OPS and a team-0leading five homers against lefties this season. Catcher Jonah Heim is right behind him – batting .373 while collecting 28 total bases against them. Still, the guy to watch is Corey Seager. Seager has been unbelievable since returning from IL. He's slashing .435/.490/.761 this month and holds a .957 OPS against lefties for the season.

Final Angels-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Angels have held the Rangers' offense in check thus far in the series. Despite Reid Detmers' recent strong start, Texas' track record against lefties (.822 OPS) makes them impossible to pick against tonight.

Final Angels-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers -1.5 (+126)