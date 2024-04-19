The Los Angeles Angels begin their weekend in Cincinnati as they face the Cincinnati Reds. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Reds prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Angels finished a four-game series in Tampa before this game. The Rays scored twice in the first inning, and would not score again. Ryan Pepiot was great for the Rays though, allowing just one run as the Rays would beat the Angels 2-1
Meanwhile, the Reds will be traveling home from Seattle. While thye have the day off, they have a lot to work on. The Reds were swept by the Mariners in Seattle and are 8-8 on the season.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Angels-Reds Odds
Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-210)
Moneyline: +104
Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+172)
Moneyline: -122
Over: 9 (-105)
Under: 9 (+100)
How to Watch Angels vs. Reds
Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT
TV: BSW/BSOH
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Angels sit 16th in the majors in runs, and 15th in batting average, while also sitting 16th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging. Mike Trout has been great this year. He is hitting .282 on the year with a double, two triples, and eight home runs. This has led to 11 RBIs and 12 runs scored. Taylor Ward has been driving in plenty of runs this year.r He is hitting .312 on the water with a .325 on-base percentage. He already has two doubles and six home runs, good for 13 runs scored and 21 RBIs this year.
Logan O'Hoppe has also been solid this year. He is hitting .340 with a .417 on-base percentage. He has seven runs scored, while he has hit two doubles, a triple, and two home runs. O'Hoppe also has seven RBIs this year. Anthony Rendon has struggled some this year. He is hitting .254 with a .311 on-base percentage. He has scored nine times but has just three doubles and no home runs, with just three RBIs.
The Angels' pitching is 23rd in team ERA, 11th in WHIP, and 14th in opponent batting average. Tyler Anderson is going to be on the mound for this one. He is 2-1 on the year and has a 1.47 ERA and a .98 WHIP. Current Reds have 35 career at-bats against Anderson. They have hit just .114 against him with a home run and four RBIs.
Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Rays sit ninth in the majors in runs, and 22nd in batting average, while also sitting 22nd in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging. Spencer Steer has been solid this year. He is hitting .302 on the year with a .421 on-base percentage. He has six doubles and a triple, plus three home runs. That has led to 18 RBIs with 12 runs scored. Elly De La Cruz has also stepped up. He has hit .277 on the year with a .356 on-base percentage. He has stolen seven bases, hit four doubles, a triple, and five home runs. This has led to 11 RIBs and 16 runs scored.
Jake Fraley is also having a solid year. He is hitting .395 with a .435 on-base percentage. Fraley has a double-double and a home run, but just four RBVIs this year. Will Benson is hitting fairly well as well. He is hitting .213 but with a .324 on-base percentage. He has seven runs scored and six RBIs with the help of seven doubles, a triple, and six RBIs.
The Reds' pitching is 19th in team ERA, 20th in WHIP, and 15th in opponent batting average. It will be Nick Lodolo on the mound for the Reds.s He is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and .35 WHIP this year. He has made just one start, going five innings and striking out ten without giving up a run. He has not faced any current member of the Angels in his career.
Final Angels-Reds Prediction & Pick
Nick Lodolo has a great first start of the year. He struck out ten, and the Angels are a team that will strike out a fair amount. The Reds also have the better offense. While the Reds have struggled some this year, they have the better pitcher going in this one, plus a high-scoring offense. The Reds should be able to score plenty in this game. Elly De La Cruz has broken out after an early season set of struggles. Furthermore, Jake Fraley and Spencer Steer have been great. Take the Reds in this one.
Final Angels-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (-122)