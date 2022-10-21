Persona 5 Royal – Ann Takamaki Confidant Guide

Read ahead for the Persona 5 Royal Lovers Confidant Ann Takamaki guide. The confidant abilities, available days, and dialogue options can be found below.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Ann Takamaki Confidant Guide

Ann Takamaki is the Lovers Confidant in Persona 5 Royal. She is also a romanceable character. Maxing out her Confidant unlocks the fusion of Ishtar. The player will also receive an item from her near the end of the game which will unlock the abilities “Sexy Technique” and “Crocodile Tears” once Ann’s Confidant is unlocked in New Game Plus.

Her special Hangout event happens when you take her to Ikebukuro.

Ann Takamaki Availability

Time can be spent with Ann on Monday (Day), Tuesday (Day), Wednesday (Day), Friday (Day), and Sunday (Day). On Rainy days, Ann is available whether it is Day or Night. She can be found in the Shibuya Underground Mall.

Note that some events in the game may override this.

Ann Takamaki Confidant Skills

Rank 1 – N/A

Rank 2 – Girl Talk If negotiation with a female Shadow fails, you can try again.

Rank 3 – Follow Up Chance to perform a follow-up attack if Joker’s attack does not down the enemy

Rank 4 – Sexy Technique♥ Chance to grab the enemy’s attention and cancel their action

Rank 5 – Crocodile Tears Chance to force enemies to ask for less during negotiations

Rank 6 – Harisen Recovery Chance to cure status ailments inflicted upon party members

Rank 7 – N/A

Rank 8 – Endure Chance to withstand an otherwise fatal attack with 1 HP remaining

Rank 9 – Protect Chance to shield Joker from an otherwise fatal attack

Rank MAX – Second Awakening Transform Ann’s Persona into a mythological trickster.

Rank MAX – Second Awakening R Fuse with the mythological trickster, awakening its true power.



Ann Takamaki Dialogue Options Guide

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Lovers arcana.

Rank 1

“Hey, what should we do?” She’ll be great. 0 It should be fine. 0 It’ll be dangerous… 0



Rank 2 (requires rank 2 Kindness)

“So, I apologized as well.” Are you feeling better now? +3 She’s so strong. +3 So are you friends again? +2

“…But in the end, maybe I just didn’t believe in her ability.” You can’t blame yourself. +2 You might be right. +3 Kamoshida had the upper hand. +2

“…Thanks.” It was no big deal. I couldn’t just ignore you. +3

“But I’m going to find the answer, I promise.” I’ll help. +3 Let’s find it together. +3

“I hope you’ll join me again next time!” Of course. You’re my teammate. +2 Leave it to me. +2 The no-refills thing again? +2



Rank 3

Well, I came up with a way to do it!” How’s that? 0 You’re amazing. 0

“So basically, I want you to say stuff to me, and I’ll try not to get fazed by it!” What kind of stuff…? 0 That’s your training…? 0 I don’t get it… 0

“C’mon, hit me with your best shot!” You’re stupid. 0 You’re an airhead. 0 You’re… unique. 0

“Yeah, yeah, yeah! And?” You’re a hard worker. 0 That response was annoying. 0 Can we stop yet? 0

“Uh-huh, uh-huh. What else?” I like you. +2 I love you. +2 Can we stop yet? +3

“Bring it on!” Listen to me. 0 This won’t help your heart. 0 You’re a genius… 0

“You know… I kinda feel like this won’t make our Personas stronger.” You’re right. 0 You finally get it. 0

“It sounds like shoots have been real hectic with all the scrambling they’ve had to do for substitutes.” That’s odd. +2 Has that happened to you? +3

“…Maybe less these days.” Are you lonely? 0 That freedom sounds nice. +2

“She had to have seen me, right? Do you think she thought I was cool…?” Could be. +2 You’re so self-conscious. 0 Was she a child model? 0



Rank 4

“It has everything… but it feels like I can’t understand any of it. It’s honestly kinda scary.” I know what you mean. +3 I’m not sure I follow. 0 That comes down to you. +2

“But that was when Shiho talked to me. The first thing she said was, ‘Takamaki-san, your paintings suck.'” That was mean of her. +2 That’s hilarious. +3 Was she right? 0

“About that female thief in the anime I used to watch? Well, I thought of something!” Tell me. +3 I’m afraid to know. +2 …Who? 0

“And that’s why I’m going to try and learn from them!” Good idea. +3 How exactly? +2

“I’m gonna star in action movies!” That’s not going to work. 0 You haven’t learned anything. 0 Good luck with that. +3

“Do you do anything to train your body?” I train everyday. +2 Not really. 0 I carry Morgana in my bag. +2



Rank 5

“Do you think maybe Shiho would want one too?” Maybe. 0 Give it up. +2

“I really screwed that up…” You’re outmatched. 0 She’s amazing, huh… +2

“But still, wasn’t Mika’s fake crying pretty incredible?” It had grace. +2 She’d be a great Phantom Thief. 0

“I-I dunno though, I think I’m pretty good at fake crying myself. I know the perfect technique.” So how do you do it? 0 Tell me more. 0

“The key is… you don’t actually cry!” I figured that much. 0 I mean, that’s why it’s “fake.” 0



Rank 6

“I guess you really just need someone to laugh at you if you want to feel better.” It seems that way. +3 That’s such a simple solution. 0 If it’s a friend, yeah. +2

“So I agreed without thinking much of it, but it ended up being… pretty overwhelming.” How so? 0 Was she working hard? 0 Was she in pain? 0

“…Is it because I’m weak?” You’re not weak. 0 It’s because you’re kind. 0

“So I was thinking, and um…what can I do to help Shiho?” Comfort her. +3 Listen to what she has to say. +2 Show her your own strength. +3

“But now that I saw her crying, I know I’ll find something I can do for her…!” Someone’s motivated. +2 I’ll cheer you on. +2 You gonna be okay? 0



Rank 7

“I wonder why…” It’s a trap! 0 She admires you. +2

“Why did Mika ask for me…?” So she could show you up. 0 Because you’re a natural beauty. 0

“……” Cheer up. 0 Please don’t cry. 0

“I want to be a real model…!” You already are one. 0 Go get ’em, tiger. +2 What about your action movies…? 0

“Obviously that means dieting, cutting back on food, and no matter how tough it is, I’ll do any workout!” You got this. +2 Don’t strain yourself. 0 Trying to be like Mika? 0



Rank 8

“Obviously I want to cut down on my waist size too… and firm up my butt and calves!” That’s a lot of work… 0 You have some real guts. +3 You’re beautiful as is. +2

“Huh… There has to be somewhere my vibrant charm will shine, right!?” There’s no doubt in my mind. +3 I hope so. +3 Good luck finding it. +3

“It’s simple stuff like that that’ll help you keep pushin’.” Good advice. 0 You’re so dumb, Ryuji… 0

“I need to show her that I’m working hard… and that she doesn’t need to worry so much about me.” She’ll be happy to hear that. +3 I’m sure she already knows. +3

“…I wonder if this is how Shiho felt with her rehab? Being able to push herself because someone was there with her…” That’s probably it. +2 I wonder. 0 You can ask her yourself. +2



Rank 9

“We’re so high up…” It’s dangerous up here. 0 Step away from the ledge. 0 Why did you want to come here? 0

“So, I wanted to see if she would show up again now.” And? 0 She’s gone, isn’t she? 0

“Because, well… the only way I can help Shiho is to show her how hard I’m working.” Hang in there. +3 I believe in you, Ann. +3

“I guess… I’m alone again, huh…?” You have me. ROMANCE You have the others. FRIENDSHIP

“W-Wait, what did I just say!?” (Romance) You said “I love you.” 0 I didn’t hear you. 0



Rank 10 (Romance)

“So… how was I?” You really gave it your all. +3 You still have a ways to go. +3 Everyone was complimenting you. +3

“Just like you and Shiho are for me…” That’s embarrassing. +3 I’ll be there with you. +3 You can do it, Ann. +3

“U-Uhhh…” What’s wrong? 0 It’s just the two of us. 0

“But… I’m still kinda worried. Do you think you could help me?” Of course. +3 Ask me anything. +3

“You can lean on me too, if you need it.” I will. 0 I already am. 0

“Promise me that you’ll stay by my side… Okay?” Of course. 0 I should be asking you that. 0

“Um, before we get off…sh-should we at least do one thing… you know… that couples do?” Couples? 0 Just one? 0



Rank 10 (Friendship)